AFL Snubs Australian Talent For Robbie Williams At The Grand Final - Noise11.com

It appears the all-Australian talent performing at the AFL Grand Final was short-lived. The borders are open and the AFL has delegated Australian talent to the bench. Robbie Williams has been named to headline the AFL Grand Final for 2022.

All that talk of how we should have Australian talent headlining Australian events was just that … talk. It was convenient during Covid but it turns out the AFL’s talent of choice is whoever they can nab with this endless budgets.

The AFL has long opted for international acts at the Grand Final. Who can forget the disaster of 2011 with Meat Loaf.

Or when the AFL really rubbed it in by getting international band The Killers to perform a local band Midnight Oil’s song.

And WTF was that Lionel Richie year all about?

The pandemic did Australian talent a favour the last few years. Eskimo Joe performed in 2021. Sheppard got a look in in 2020. When the pressure was on in 2019, Tones and I, Dean Lewis, John Williamson and Paul Kelly performed.

Sorry Australian music fans, Australian talent headlining the AFL Grand Final was short-lived.

