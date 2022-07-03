 AFL Snubs Australian Talent For Robbie Williams At The Grand Final - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AFL Snubs Australian Talent For Robbie Williams At The Grand Final

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2022

in News

It appears the all-Australian talent performing at the AFL Grand Final was short-lived. The borders are open and the AFL has delegated Australian talent to the bench. Robbie Williams has been named to headline the AFL Grand Final for 2022.

All that talk of how we should have Australian talent headlining Australian events was just that … talk. It was convenient during Covid but it turns out the AFL’s talent of choice is whoever they can nab with this endless budgets.

The AFL has long opted for international acts at the Grand Final. Who can forget the disaster of 2011 with Meat Loaf.

Or when the AFL really rubbed it in by getting international band The Killers to perform a local band Midnight Oil’s song.

And WTF was that Lionel Richie year all about?

The pandemic did Australian talent a favour the last few years. Eskimo Joe performed in 2021. Sheppard got a look in in 2020. When the pressure was on in 2019, Tones and I, Dean Lewis, John Williamson and Paul Kelly performed.

Sorry Australian music fans, Australian talent headlining the AFL Grand Final was short-lived.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Guns N’ Roses Glasgow Show Cancelled

Guns N' Roses will no longer be performing in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

3 hours ago
Macy Gray, music news, noise11.com
Macy Gray Under Fire Over Statements On Piers Morgan Show

Macy Gray has come under fire for making controversial comments about transgender women.

4 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Monday.

5 hours ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Tour Australia

Live Nation has reactivated big time in Australia with a Red Hot Chili Peppers stadium tour in 2023 with Post Malone opening the shows.

2 days ago
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin Hit With $3 Million Legal Suit

Ricky Martin is being sued for more than $3 million (£2.5 million) by his former talent manager.

6 days ago
The Brand New Heavies
Brand New Heavies Had A Huge US Hit With ‘Brother Sister’ in 1994

The UK’s neo-soul band Brand New Heavies scored two massive albums in the USA in the 90s. When the third album ‘Brother Sister’ was released in 1994 it reached no 26 on the US R&B chart.

6 days ago
R. Kelly, music news, nnoise11.com
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly has been given a 30 year sentence with no less than 25 years for sex offences, some with children.

6 days ago