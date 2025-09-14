Air Supply Melbourne Show Stalled for Medical Emergency Melbourne Town Hall, 13 September 2025 - Noise11.com

Air Supply’s second Melbourne show at Town Hall took an unexpected turn when a female fan collapsed during the closing song of the main set, Making Love Out of Nothing at All.

The woman was attended to first by a medic in the audience, as paramedics from Ambulance Victoria took more than 30 minutes to arrive, an extraordinary delay given the central city location. The band paused the concert while she received care, and after a 40-minute interruption, the performance resumed.

The show was part of Air Supply’s 50th anniversary tour. For co-founder and vocalist Russell Hitchcock, it was a homecoming. Born in Melbourne in 1949, Hitchcock grew up in Brunswick and Carlton before joining the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975, where he met Graham Russell. The pair expected their partnership to last months, but five decades later Air Supply remain one of Australia’s most enduring musical exports.

Russell Hitchcock Air Supply Melbourne Town Hall 13 September 2025 photo by Winston Robinson

The setlist was a full sweep of the hits—from Love and Other Bruises (1976) through to All Out of Love and The One That You Love, alongside the yet to be released Wrap My Arms Around You. Hitchcock, now 76, impressed with his ability to still reach the soaring high notes that defined the band’s sound, while Graham guided the night as both guitarist and MC. His “G’s Spot” poetry reading and solo guitar showcase nodded to virtuoso stylists like Tommy Emmanuel.

Graham Russell Air Supply Melbourne Town Hall 13 September 2025 photo by Winston Robinson

Live, Air Supply hit harder than their records suggest. Drummer Pavel Valdman in particular gave the show an edge, at times sounding like he belonged on a metal stage.

Not everything worked: Melbourne Town Hall struggled as a venue. The mix was muddy and bass-heavy at the start, leaving early hits muffled until the sound crew found balance twenty minutes in.

Still, the fans left satisfied, and the band showed no signs of slowing. The word “retirement” never surfaced, and given the health and energy of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, this hardly felt like a farewell.

Next stop: Brisbane, before Air Supply take their anniversary tour to their enormous fan base across Southeast Asia.

Full Setlist – Melbourne Town Hall, 13 September 2025

Sweet Dreams – The One That You Love (1981)

Even the Nights Are Better – Now and Forever (1982)

Just as I Am – Air Supply (1985)

Every Woman in the World – Lost in Love (1980)

Here I Am – The One That You Love (1981)

Chances – Lost in Love (1980)

Goodbye – The Vanishing Race (1993)

Wrap My Arms Around You – new, from upcoming album

I Can Wait Forever – Ghostbusters: Original Soundtrack Album (1984)

G’s Spot – Poetry reading (Graham Russell)

Just Between the Lines – News From Nowhere (1995)

Two Less Lonely People in the World – Now and Forever (1982)

Graham Russell guitar solo

Lost in Love – Lost in Love (1980)

Pavel Valdman drum solo

Making Love Out of Nothing at All – Greatest Hits (1983)

Encore:

Love and Other Bruises – Air Supply (1976)

Without You – The Earth Is… (1991)

All Out of Love – Lost in Love (1980)

Air Supply tour dates are here

Upcoming tours for the promoter David Roy Williams can be found here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)