Air Supply Set 50th Anniversary Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016. (photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11.com)

Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016. (photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11.com)

Air Supply Set 50th Anniversary Australian Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2025

in News

Air Supply will mark their 50th anniversary with dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in September.

Air Supply formed in Melbourne after the members met on 12 May, 1975 while rehearsing in the ensemble for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’. Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell were in the chorus.

Hitchcock, Russell and then singer Chrissie Hammond toured with Superstar for 18 months. When Superstar ended she also left to form her own band Cheetah with her sister. Jeremy Paul (later of Divinyls) joined and Air Supply released their debut single ‘Love and Other Bruises’ in October 1976.

Air Supply’s self-titled debut album was released in December, 1976.

The American success came in 1980 with the number one hit ‘All Out of Love’.

Air Supply would go on to have 14 Top 40 hits in the USA establishing them as one of Australia’s most successful exports.

September 11, Sydney, Opera House
September 12, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
September 14, Brisbane, BCEC

On Sale Friday 21st February from www.davidroywilliams.com

