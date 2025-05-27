 Guitarist Producer Rick Derringer Dies at Age 77 - Noise11.com
Rick Derringer biography pic from his website

Rick Derringer biography pic from his website

Guitarist Producer Rick Derringer Dies at Age 77

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2025

in News

American guitarist and producer Rick Derringer has died at the age of 77.

Rick, (born Richard Dean Zehringer) was a founding member of The McCoys. In 1965 they had a no. 1 US hit with ‘Hang On Sloopy’ when Rick was 17.

In 1970 The McCoys became Johnny Winter’s backing band under the name ‘Johnny Winter And’. Rick stayed with Winter to for Edgar Winter’s White Trash and then Edgar Winter Group.

Derringer wrote all of the songs for his solo album ‘All American Boy’ album. He wrote one song ‘Hold’ with Patti Smith and the key track was ‘Rock and Roll Hoochie Coo’.

With Edgar Winter Group he was the producer for 1973 album ‘They Only Came Out At Night’ with the hit songs ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Free Ride’.

Derringer played on the Steely Dan tracks ‘Show Biz Kids’ (1973) and ‘Chain Lighting’ (1975) and later ‘My Rival’ (1980) and the Donald Fagen’s solo album ‘The Nightfly’ (1982).

In the 80s, Derringer was the producer Jim Steinman’s songs for Air Supply’s ‘Making Love Out of Nothing At All’ and Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’. He also played guitar on the Steinman hit for Barbra Streisand ‘Left in the Dark’.

Rick also worked with Meat Loaf on 1983’s ‘Midnight at the Lost and Found’ and 1986’s ‘Blind Before I Stop’. On Cyndi Lauper’s second album ‘True Colors’ (1986) he played guitar on “Calm Inside the Storm” and “The Faraway Nearby”, returning with Cyndi for ‘A Night To Remember’ in 1989.

A statement from the Derringer family reads:

In Ormond Beach, FL -Renowned guitarist and entertainer Rick Derringer passed on at 8:09 PM on May 26th, at Advert Health ICU surrounded by his loving wife Jenda Derringer, his caretaker and close friend Tony Wilson(AKA) Young James Brown

With a career spanning six decades, The Legendary Rick Derringer left an indelible mark on the music industry as a guitarist, Singer songwriter, and producer. As a member of the McCoys, he achieved fame with hits like “Hang On Sloopy.” Still live and well ,Derringer also worked with notable artists such as Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Weird Al, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra Streisand, and penned hits like “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” and “Real American.”

Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, He tour worldwide with Ringo Starr’s Band, playing with Sir Paul McCartney in their later years entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

