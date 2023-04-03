 Alanis Morissette And Shania Twain Could Be Planning Collaboration - Noise11.com
Alanis Morissette And Shania Twain Could Be Planning Collaboration

by Music-News.com on April 4, 2023

in News

Alanis Morissette is keen to collaborate with Shania Twain.

Alanis made her live debut at the CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night (02.04.23), performing her 1995 hit ‘You Oughta Know’ with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade.

Shania was also at the bash to collect her Equal Play Award, and Alanis said she wanted to make a beeline for her peer.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on the red carpet: “I’ll just pounce on her.”

Gushing over the collaborative performance, she added: “Anytime I can support women expressing themselves, and feeling safe in a world that isn’t always the safest.

“Every industry, in general, is seen through the male lens, so to have a female lens be presented as a gang is really … I’ll show up!”

During her acceptance speech, ‘You’re Still the One’ hitmaker Shania insisted there is still much work to be done for there to be an “equal workspace for all talent” no matter what their background in country music.

She continued: “I believe in an all-inclusive country music.

“This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this.”

Shania is bringing out rising stars such as Hailey Whitters and Robyn Ottolini on her ‘Queen of Me’ tour and vowed to continue to be a “trailblazer”.

She added: “My hope is this opportunity and spotlight impresses you much and lights up the careers of these very talented people on their journey.

“I will continue to do my best as a trailblazer. Together, let’s ensure all our fellow artists get equal play regardless of gender, age, or race.”

