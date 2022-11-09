 Alanis Morissette Sets Record Straight On Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Sets Record Straight On Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

by Music-News.com on November 9, 2022

in News

Alanis Morissette axed her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance on Saturday because she refuses to spend time in an environment that “reduces women”.

Alanis, who was not publicly announced as a performer, was reportedly due to honour Hall of Fame inductee Carly Simon by teaming up with Olivia Rodrigo for a rendition of Simon’s classic You’re So Vain.

However, reports emerged on Monday that Morissette bowed out of the performance at the last minute following a rehearsal with Rodrigo on Friday, with sources claiming they were unprepared and the You Oughta Know star was struggling with the cover.

Alan’s issued a statement on Instagram on Monday night to address the “misinformed rumblings” about her no-show.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she explained. “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years, I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

Morissette also insisted that her decision had nothing to do with Simon or Rodrigo, whom she adores.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officials have yet to comment on her statement.

Rodrigo subsequently performed You’re So Vain on her own, while Sara Bareilles honoured Simon with a rendition of Nobody Does It Better. Simon did not attend the ceremony due to the recent deaths of her sisters.

The induction ceremony was filmed at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday and will be televised on 19 November.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

TLC in Melbourne
TLC Bring Quality R&B Back To The Australian Stage

I have to admit that a TLC concert minus Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes could have been a disaster but when you have strong songs and a competent team around you, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas make this work.

2 hours ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Will Have A New Album In May 2023

Noel Gallagher has teased his new album will drop in May 2023.

9 hours ago
Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Jerry Cantrell Premieres ‘Prism of Love’ Video

Jerry Cantrell has released a video for ‘Prism of Love’ from his 2021 solo album ‘Brighten’.

1 day ago
Aaron Carter
Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute To Aaron Carter

The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter at their concert in London on Sunday.

2 days ago
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman
Counting Crows To Play Butter Miracle Australian Dates In 2023

Counting Crows have added additional shows around Australia when they visit for Bluesfest 2023.

2 days ago
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono Performs Stunning Solo Version of With Or Without You For Colbert

Bono performed solo this week for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert performing a solo version of his U2 classic ‘With Or Without You’.

3 days ago
Tom Petty Live At The Fillmore 1997
Listen To Tom Petty Cover JJ Cale’s Call Me The Breeze

A brand new Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers live album ‘Live At The Fillmore 1997’ is coming on 25 November and Tom performing JJ Cale’s ‘Call Me The Breeze’ has been released as a teaser.

3 days ago