Alanis Morissette Sets Record Straight On Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Noise11.com

Alanis Morissette axed her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance on Saturday because she refuses to spend time in an environment that “reduces women”.

Alanis, who was not publicly announced as a performer, was reportedly due to honour Hall of Fame inductee Carly Simon by teaming up with Olivia Rodrigo for a rendition of Simon’s classic You’re So Vain.

However, reports emerged on Monday that Morissette bowed out of the performance at the last minute following a rehearsal with Rodrigo on Friday, with sources claiming they were unprepared and the You Oughta Know star was struggling with the cover.

Alan’s issued a statement on Instagram on Monday night to address the “misinformed rumblings” about her no-show.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she explained. “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years, I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

Morissette also insisted that her decision had nothing to do with Simon or Rodrigo, whom she adores.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officials have yet to comment on her statement.

Rodrigo subsequently performed You’re So Vain on her own, while Sara Bareilles honoured Simon with a rendition of Nobody Does It Better. Simon did not attend the ceremony due to the recent deaths of her sisters.

The induction ceremony was filmed at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday and will be televised on 19 November.

