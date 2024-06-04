Alex Van Halen is Done With Music and Auctioning Off Everything He Has - Noise11.com

Alex Van Halen is auctioning off his equipment right down to the last drumstick because he is done with the music business.

Van Halen played their last show on 4 October 2015 in Los Angeles. Alex’s brother and Van Halen co-founder Eddie Van Halen died in 2020.

“I always have pursued the best possible sound, which drove me every single day, every single album, and every single tour to be on top of my game,” comments Alex. “I hope that passing on all these pieces will inspire current and next generations to be the best they can be. Now, let’s have some fun – Van Halen style!”

The auction is being conducted through Backstage Auctions giving fans the chance to own a piece of Van Halen history.

“I kept all these drums, cymbals, heads, and all other kinds of gear, instruments, and road cases in my warehouse for decades and it will bring me great pleasure to see them end up in the hands of my fans and fellow drummers,” says Alex. “A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship charity to further support the services they provide to those in need.”

Backstage Auctions, Inc. is proud to present The Alex Van Halen Collection, the most anticipated and historical auction event featuring the personal collection of legendary drummer Alex Van Halen. It is an unbelievable honor to represent one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and we could not be any more excited. Alex is the reason why so many people picked up a pair of drumsticks and this auction is a fantastic opportunity to see so many of his instruments and gear go to new homes. All of these pieces have a thick layer of magic “Al” dust and we can only hope that it will bring boundless joy and thrills to their future owners. The collection features over 350 lots, with a wide array of memorabilia, such as drum kits, snare drums, kick drums, road cases, drumheads, cymbals, gongs, sticks & mallets, personal items, record awards, autographed pieces, and so much more. The auction is definitely one of those once in a lifetime opportunities for fans and collectors to own a piece of Van Halen history. Each lot sold will come with a personally signed COA from Alex, which is a collectible in itself! Are you ready to rock? Preview the entire auction now and get ready to bid on a piece of music history June 1st – 9th, 2024. We look forward to seeing you at the auction block!

https://www.backstageauctions.com/catalog/auction.php

*BIDDING START TIME: The auction will open for bidding starting Saturday, June 1, 2024.(New York City). *AUCTION CLOSE PROCESS: On Sunday, June 9, 2024 the auction close process will begin. Our system will begin a continual 10 minute countdown close at 2:00 pm Eastern (NYC time). What this means is that EVERY AUCTION LOT will REMAIN OPEN (even after the official 2:00 PM EST close process begins) for periods of 10 minutes until such time that no additional online or phone bids are placed on ANY LOT IN THE AUCTION.

