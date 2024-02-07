 Alice Cooper Has A Brand New Radio Show - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Has A Brand New Radio Show

by Music-News.com on February 7, 2024

in News

Alice Cooper has returned to radio with ‘Alice’s Attic’.

Alice – who just turned 76 on Sunday (04.02.24) – has made a comeback on the airwaves, two years after his long-running show ‘Nights with Alice Cooper’ wrapped.

Alice Cooper has teamed up with Superadio to syndicate the show, which runs Monday through to Thursday.

In a statement, Alice said: “To all of my insane radio minions, I’m BACK.

“And if you thought 20 years of ‘Nights with Alice Cooper’ was weird, just wait until you get into ‘Alice’s Attic!’ Just think about who or what could be lurking in all these dusty old boxes. We’ve got the same team behind the new show and so you’ll find the show fairly familiar, but we’re all looking forward to getting a little more creative with introducing new elements to keep things from getting stale. Speaking of stale… what IS that smell??!””

Listeners can expect a “curated mix of classic and some obscure rock, with an occasional ‘future classic’ song, plus Cooper’s stories and commentary about the music and artists he features.”

Those in the US and Australia can currently tune in, with local stations in Canada and the UK also set to get ‘Alice’s Attic’.

Over the years, Alice interviewed the likes of Joe Perry of Aerosmith and his band The Hollywood Vampires, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf, Rob Zombie, and many more on ‘Nights with Alice Cooper’.

Alice Cooper will be in Australia for the Pandemonium Festival in April 2024 with Deep Purple, Blondie, Placebo, Dead Kennedys and Wolfmother.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
(ANZAC Day Holiday) NEW VENUE
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at
www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks

