Alice Cooper ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ 50th Anniversary Editions Released - Noise11.com

Two Alice Cooper albums ‘Killer’ (1971) and ‘School’s Out’ (1972) have been remastered, expanded and reissued to mark the recent 50th anniversaries of both records.

The new editions feature previously unreleased live concerts from the era and rare recordings of the songs.

‘Killer’ includes a show from Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico on April 2, 1972. ‘School’s Out’ has a concert from Miami recorded May 27, 1972.

KILLER: DELUXE EDITION

1. “Under My Wheels”

2. “Be My Lover”

3. “Halo Of Flies”

4. “Desperado”

5. “You Drive Me Nervous”

6. “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah”

7. “Dead Babies”

8. “Killer”

9. “Be My Lover” *

10.“You Drive Me Nervous” *

11.“Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” *

12.“I’m Eighteen” *

13.“Halo Of Flies” *

14.“Is It My Body?” *

15.“Dead Babies” *

16.“Killer” *

17.“Long Way To Go” *

18.“Under My Wheels” *

Studio Extras

19.“You Drive Me Nervous” (Alternate Version)

20.“Under My Wheels” (Alternate Version)

21.“Dead Babies” (Alternate Version)

* Previously Unreleased

SCHOOL’S OUT: DELUXE EDITION

1. “School’s Out”

2. “Luney Tune”

3. “Gutter Cat vs. The Jets”

4. “Street Fight” (Instrumental)

5. “Blue Turk”

6. “My Stars”

7. “Public Animal #9”

8. “Alma Mater”

9. “Grande Finale” (Instrumental)

Live in Miami, FL (May 27, 1972)

10. “Be My Lover” *

11. “You Drive Me Nervous” *

12. “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” *

13. “I’m Eighteen” *

14. “Halo Of Flies” *

15. “Dead Babies” *

16. “Killer” *

17. “Long Way To Go”*

18. “School’s Out” *

19. “Is It My Body?” *

Side Two: Studio Extras

20. “School’s Out” (Single Version)

21. “Gutter Cat” (Single Version)

22. “Alma Mater” (Alternate Version) *

23. “Elected” (Early Take) *

* Previously Unreleased

Both albums are released 9 June 2023.

