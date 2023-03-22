 Alice Cooper Sings On His Guitarist Nita Strauss New Song - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Sings On His Guitarist Nita Strauss New Song

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2023

in News

Alice Cooper is featured on his touring guitarist Nita Strauss’ new song ‘Winner Takes All’.

Nita says it’s “truly an honour” to have her “boss and friend” sing on the “modern rock track” from her upcoming second album – a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Controlled Chaos’ – which is out now.

Nita said in a statement: “When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper. I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice’s voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice’s music on stage, it was truly an honour to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!”

Nita has just re-joined Alice’s touring band.

Nita was part of the group – which also includes Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henricksen, Chuck Garric, and Glen Sobel – from 2014 until 2022, but took time out to be part of pop star Demi Lovato’s touring line-up.

Alice and Nita will reunite on the ‘School’s Out’ rocker’s upcoming ‘Too Close For Comfort’ North American tour, which kicks off on April 28 in Michigan.

Alice and co will also hit the road with Rob Zombie on the ‘Freaks On Parade’ tour.

Alice said of Nita’s return: “She’s Back! Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.”

Nita added: “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honour to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be re-joining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”

Meanwhile, Alice’s Hollywood Vampires are to tour the UK this summer.

Hollywood Vampires – which also comprises Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Aerosmith rocker Joe Perry – are to play shows across the UK and Europe in 2023 after being forced to cancel dates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trio – accompanied by guitarist Tommy Henriksen – play songs in tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” and perform original material from their two album releases.

The run kicks off on June 8 in Bucharest, Romania and wraps in Slupsk, Poland on July 22.

They play The O2 arena in London on July 9.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Clarence Fuzzy Haskins
Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins Dies at 81

Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins, an original member of Parliament, has died at age 81.

4 days ago
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
10 Classic Australian Acts Set To Play Sunset Sounds In Torquay At Easter

Torquay will host the all-day 10 classic artist strong Sunset Sounds line-up over Easter.

4 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Dolly Parton Record Duet

Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton have recorded a song together.

5 days ago
Leon Russell, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dark Horse Releases Leon Russell Greatest ‘Signature Songs’

The long out of print Leon Russell ‘Signature Songs’ has been re-released on George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records.

5 days ago
Bobby Caldwell
R.I.P. Bobby Caldwell at 71

Bobby Caldwell has died aged 71. The singer passed away at his home, after dealing with health issues for some time.

March 16, 2023
Derek and the Dominos
Legendary Drummer and Convicted Murderer Jim Gordon Dead at 77

Jim Gordon, the legendary drummer who also murdered his mother and was sentenced to 16 years in jail, has died at the age of 77.

March 16, 2023
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Yusuf / Cat Stevens Previews ‘King of a Land’ Album with ‘Take The World Apart’

At age 74 Yusuf / Cat Stevens is still making new music.

March 16, 2023