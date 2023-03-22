Alice Cooper Sings On His Guitarist Nita Strauss New Song - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper is featured on his touring guitarist Nita Strauss’ new song ‘Winner Takes All’.

Nita says it’s “truly an honour” to have her “boss and friend” sing on the “modern rock track” from her upcoming second album – a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Controlled Chaos’ – which is out now.

Nita said in a statement: “When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper. I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice’s voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice’s music on stage, it was truly an honour to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!”

Nita has just re-joined Alice’s touring band.

Nita was part of the group – which also includes Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henricksen, Chuck Garric, and Glen Sobel – from 2014 until 2022, but took time out to be part of pop star Demi Lovato’s touring line-up.

Alice and Nita will reunite on the ‘School’s Out’ rocker’s upcoming ‘Too Close For Comfort’ North American tour, which kicks off on April 28 in Michigan.

Alice and co will also hit the road with Rob Zombie on the ‘Freaks On Parade’ tour.

Alice said of Nita’s return: “She’s Back! Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.”

Nita added: “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honour to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be re-joining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”

Meanwhile, Alice’s Hollywood Vampires are to tour the UK this summer.

Hollywood Vampires – which also comprises Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Aerosmith rocker Joe Perry – are to play shows across the UK and Europe in 2023 after being forced to cancel dates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trio – accompanied by guitarist Tommy Henriksen – play songs in tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” and perform original material from their two album releases.

The run kicks off on June 8 in Bucharest, Romania and wraps in Slupsk, Poland on July 22.

They play The O2 arena in London on July 9.

music-news.com

