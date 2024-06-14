Alison Moyet Reworks Old Songs and Will Tour The World in 2025 - Noise11.com

Alison Moyet has reworked her classics for a new album ‘Key’ and will head out on a world tour.
Dates for UK and Europe have been announced (below) and Australian dates will be announced soon.
About the remakes, Alison says, “I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time.”
Album tracklist:
1. Where Hides Sleep
2. All Cried Out
3. Such Small Ale
4. All Signs of Life
5. Can’t Say It Like I Mean It
6. Fire
7. Filigree
8. The Impervious Me
9. More
10. Is This Love?
11. Tongue Tied
12. My Right Arm
13. So Am I
14. My Best Day
15. World Without End
16. This House
17. Love Resurrection
18. You Don’t Have To Go
Alison says, “I hope this collection will be the key to those unopened doors. Let yourself in.”
This week has also seen the launch of 40 Moyet Moments. A 40-part podcast series featuring Alison in conversation with her long-time digital manager, Steve Coats-Dennis discussing the key moments of Alison’s career: the highs, the lows and everything in between. https://alisonmoyet.lnk.to/Podcast
Alison will start her world tour in Dublin in February 2025. “Live work really matters to me. I can’t dial in a performance. I love the physical feeling that singing gives me. It’s totally primal and euphoric. On stage I remember how to connect with myself.”
Alison Moyet 2025 dates (so far)
UK & IRELAND
16 Feb – Dublin, 3Olympia
17 Feb – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
20 Feb – York, Barbican
21 Feb – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
22 Feb – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
24 Feb – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
25 Feb – Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall
27 Feb – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
28 Feb – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
1 Mar – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
3 Mar – Sheffield, City Hall
4 Mar – Stockton, Globe
6 Mar – Gateshead, The Glasshouse
7 Mar – Buxton, Opera House
8 Mar – Reading, Hexagon
10 Mar – Brighton, Dome
11 Mar – London, Palladium
13 Mar – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
14 Mar – Swansea, Arena
15 Mar – Bath, Forum
17 Mar – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
18 Mar – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
20 Mar – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
21 Mar – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
22 Mar – Aberdeen, Music Hall
EUROPE
31 Mar – Oslo, Norway: Sentrum Scene
1 Apr – Stockholm, Sweden: Göta Lejon
3 Apr – Hamburg, Germany: Grosse Freiheit 36
5 Apr – Antwerp, Belgium: De Roma
7 Apr – Amsterdam, Netherlands: Paradiso
8 Apr – Groningen, Netherlands: De Oosterpoort
9 Apr – Eindhoven, Netherlands: Muziekgebouw Frits Philips
11 Apr – Cologne, Germany: Carlswerk Victoria
13 Apr – Frankfurt Germany: Batschkapp
14 Apr – Berlin, Germany: Huxleys Neue Welt
15 Apr – Copenhagen, Denmark: DR Koncerthuset
US & CANADA – DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND – DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED
