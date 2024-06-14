Alison Moyet Reworks Old Songs and Will Tour The World in 2025 - Noise11.com

Alison Moyet has reworked her classics for a new album ‘Key’ and will head out on a world tour.

Dates for UK and Europe have been announced (below) and Australian dates will be announced soon.

About the remakes, Alison says, “I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time.”

Album tracklist:

1. Where Hides Sleep

2. All Cried Out

3. Such Small Ale

4. All Signs of Life

5. Can’t Say It Like I Mean It

6. Fire

7. Filigree

8. The Impervious Me

9. More

10. Is This Love?

11. Tongue Tied

12. My Right Arm

13. So Am I

14. My Best Day

15. World Without End

16. This House

17. Love Resurrection

18. You Don’t Have To Go

Alison says, “I hope this collection will be the key to those unopened doors. Let yourself in.”

This week has also seen the launch of 40 Moyet Moments. A 40-part podcast series featuring Alison in conversation with her long-time digital manager, Steve Coats-Dennis discussing the key moments of Alison’s career: the highs, the lows and everything in between. https://alisonmoyet.lnk.to/Podcast

Alison will start her world tour in Dublin in February 2025. “Live work really matters to me. I can’t dial in a performance. I love the physical feeling that singing gives me. It’s totally primal and euphoric. On stage I remember how to connect with myself.”

Alison Moyet 2025 dates (so far)

UK & IRELAND

16 Feb – Dublin, 3Olympia

17 Feb – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

20 Feb – York, Barbican

21 Feb – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

22 Feb – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

24 Feb – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

25 Feb – Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

27 Feb – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

28 Feb – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

1 Mar – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

3 Mar – Sheffield, City Hall

4 Mar – Stockton, Globe

6 Mar – Gateshead, The Glasshouse

7 Mar – Buxton, Opera House

8 Mar – Reading, Hexagon

10 Mar – Brighton, Dome

11 Mar – London, Palladium

13 Mar – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

14 Mar – Swansea, Arena

15 Mar – Bath, Forum

17 Mar – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

18 Mar – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

20 Mar – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

21 Mar – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

22 Mar – Aberdeen, Music Hall

EUROPE

31 Mar – Oslo, Norway: Sentrum Scene

1 Apr – Stockholm, Sweden: Göta Lejon

3 Apr – Hamburg, Germany: Grosse Freiheit 36

5 Apr – Antwerp, Belgium: De Roma

7 Apr – Amsterdam, Netherlands: Paradiso

8 Apr – Groningen, Netherlands: De Oosterpoort

9 Apr – Eindhoven, Netherlands: Muziekgebouw Frits Philips

11 Apr – Cologne, Germany: Carlswerk Victoria

13 Apr – Frankfurt Germany: Batschkapp

14 Apr – Berlin, Germany: Huxleys Neue Welt

15 Apr – Copenhagen, Denmark: DR Koncerthuset

US & CANADA – DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND – DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

