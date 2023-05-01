All Star Line-up Wishes Willie Nelson A Happy 90th Birthday Night One - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson had the party to end all parties in Los Angeles on the weekend. On the first night of the two-day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, Neil Young, Gary Clark Jr, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Beck, Norah Jones, Tom Jones and Willie’s sons Lukas and Micah were on hand to pay tribute.

Willie even joined Lukas and Michael with Neil Young for ‘Are There Any More Real Cowboys’, a song Willie and Neil originally recorded together for Neil’s 1986 country album ‘Old Ways’.

Long Story Short: Willie 90 Night One Set List:

Billy Strings – “Whiskey River,” “Stay All Night”

Charley Crockett – “The Party’s Over”

Particle Kid & Daniel Lanois – “The Ghost”

Edie Brickell and Charlie Sexton – “Remember Me”

Lyle Lovett – “Hello Walls”

Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff – “I Can Get Off On You”

Beck – “Hands on the Wheel”

Norah Jones – “Down Yonder,” “Funny How Time Slips Away”

Warren Haynes – “Midnight Rider”

Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson – “Lovin’ Her Was Easier”

Lukas Nelson – “Angles Flying Too Close to the Ground”

Leon Bridges and Gary Clark Jr. – “Night Life”

Gary Clark Jr. – “Texas Flood”

Jack Johnson – “Willie Got Me Stoned”

Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps – “Healing Hands of Time,” “Time of the Preacher”

Ziggy Marley – “Still Is Still Moving to Me”

Tom Jones – “Opportunity to Cry”

Jamey Johnson – “Live Forever”

Bob Weir – “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”

The Chicks with Keith Sewell – “Bloody Mary Morning”

The Lumineers – “A Song for You”

Nathaniel Rateliff – “City of New Orleans”

Sturgill Simpson – “I’d Have to Be Crazy”

Miranda Lambert – “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”

Chris Stapleton – “The Last Thing I Needed,” “Always on My Mind”

Neil Young, Stephen Stills with Promise of the Real – “Long May You Run,” “For What It’s Worth”

Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Neil Young with POTR – “Are There Any More Real Cowboys”

George Strait and Willie Nelson – “Sing One With Willie,” “Pancho and Lefty”

Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson – “Roll Me Up”

Willie Nelson – “On the Road Again”

Group – “Circle Be Unbroken,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “Happy Birthday,” “It’s Hard to Be Humble”

