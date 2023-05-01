 All Star Line-up Wishes Willie Nelson A Happy 90th Birthday Night One - Noise11.com
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl

Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl (Noise11)

All Star Line-up Wishes Willie Nelson A Happy 90th Birthday Night One

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2023

in News

Willie Nelson had the party to end all parties in Los Angeles on the weekend. On the first night of the two-day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, Neil Young, Gary Clark Jr, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Beck, Norah Jones, Tom Jones and Willie’s sons Lukas and Micah were on hand to pay tribute.

Willie even joined Lukas and Michael with Neil Young for ‘Are There Any More Real Cowboys’, a song Willie and Neil originally recorded together for Neil’s 1986 country album ‘Old Ways’.

Long Story Short: Willie 90 Night One Set List:

Billy Strings – “Whiskey River,” “Stay All Night”
Charley Crockett – “The Party’s Over”
Particle Kid & Daniel Lanois – “The Ghost”
Edie Brickell and Charlie Sexton – “Remember Me”
Lyle Lovett – “Hello Walls”
Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff – “I Can Get Off On You”
Beck – “Hands on the Wheel”
Norah Jones – “Down Yonder,” “Funny How Time Slips Away”
Warren Haynes – “Midnight Rider”
Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson – “Lovin’ Her Was Easier”
Lukas Nelson – “Angles Flying Too Close to the Ground”
Leon Bridges and Gary Clark Jr. – “Night Life”
Gary Clark Jr. – “Texas Flood”
Jack Johnson – “Willie Got Me Stoned”
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps – “Healing Hands of Time,” “Time of the Preacher”
Ziggy Marley – “Still Is Still Moving to Me”
Tom Jones – “Opportunity to Cry”
Jamey Johnson – “Live Forever”
Bob Weir – “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”
The Chicks with Keith Sewell – “Bloody Mary Morning”
The Lumineers – “A Song for You”
Nathaniel Rateliff – “City of New Orleans”
Sturgill Simpson – “I’d Have to Be Crazy”
Miranda Lambert – “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”
Chris Stapleton – “The Last Thing I Needed,” “Always on My Mind”
Neil Young, Stephen Stills with Promise of the Real – “Long May You Run,” “For What It’s Worth”
Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Neil Young with POTR – “Are There Any More Real Cowboys”
George Strait and Willie Nelson – “Sing One With Willie,” “Pancho and Lefty”
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson – “Roll Me Up”
Willie Nelson – “On the Road Again”
Group – “Circle Be Unbroken,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “Happy Birthday,” “It’s Hard to Be Humble”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Gary Clarke Jr Gary Clarke Jr Gary Clarke Jr Gary Clarke Jr Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Broderick Smith of The Dingoes 20 February 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vale Broderick Smith at 75

One of Australian’s greatest musicians as well as songwriter and actor Broderick Smith has passed away at age 75.

11 hours ago
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt Postpones Shows To Have Surgery

Bonnie Raitt has postponed five American shows in May to undergo surgery.

2 days ago
Russell Morris Ghosts and Legends
Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation

The three albums in the Russell Morris blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, Van Diemen’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ have been compiled into a single disc best of to be released in May.

3 days ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
BBC Producing When Blondie Came To Britain Documentary

The BBC is working on a new documentary about the first time Blondie came to the UK. ‘When Blondie Came To Britain’ is in the works now and guitarist and founding member Chris Stein mentioned it on his socials.

3 days ago
Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Party Just Got Bigger

Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabriel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson have been added to Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

3 days ago
Don McLean American Pie
Watch South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sing Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’

While Don McLean is touring Australia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was at The White House in Washington singing Don McLean’s classic ‘American Pie’ to President Joe Biden.

3 days ago
Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry
Ian Moss Premieres New Song ‘Rivers Run Dry’

Ian Moss has revealed details of his next album. ‘Rivers Run Dry’ is coming in July and here is the title track to prove it.

4 days ago