 Amy Winehouse Band To Reunite For Gigs - Noise11.com
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse Band To Reunite For Gigs

by Music-News.com on March 9, 2023

in News

Amy Winehouse’s band have performed together again for the first time in London since her passing.

Amy Winehouse tragically died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27, and the group reunited for a set at QT at Middle Eight in Covent Garden on Tuesday (07.03.23), and are set to play the venue again on May 10.

Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse was in attendance.

Amy’s musical director and bass player Dale Davis and much of the original band were joined by singer Bronte Shande Kirkby at the intimate show.

The band have been working on the upcoming biopic, ‘Back to Black’, to ensure its accuracy and to help with the music.

In an interview with London’s Evening Standard, Dale said: “I want the best for Amy and her legacy.”

Marisa Abela, 26, has been cast in the role of Amy Winehouse, but the casting was met with a backlash.

Commenting on the negative reactions, Dale said: “There was always going to be a film coming out about Amy… you’re always going to get criticism of whatever you do.”

Mitch recently said he thinks Marisa is a “great choice” to play his daughter and insisted it doesn’t matter that they “don’t look exactly alike”.

Mitch told TMZ: “Marisa is Marisa and Amy is Amy … so it’s no big deal if they aren’t mirror images. Marisa is a great choice for the role.”

Eddie Marsan is playing the part of Mitch in the upcoming film, and Mitch insists he’s not worried that he and Eddie don’t look alike, either.

He said: “There’s too much emphasis on looks, because there’s plenty of Hollywood examples of actors not looking like their real-life character.”

Mitch previously insisted that he wants his daughter to be remembered for her successes, rather than her off-stage troubles.

Speaking ahead of the 10th anniversary of Amy’s death last year, he said: “There will be tears, without a doubt.

“Every year is difficult but of course ten years on brings attention – which I understand but it brings it all back too. It’s hard to avoid being upset. In many ways we will never get over it, however long passes.

“But shortly afterwards, we will head somewhere for a meal and our focus will be on the amazing things about Amy’s life – her talent, her generosity and the love she showed us all.

“That’s become my mission, to make sure people think of Amy for all she gave the world and those around her, not just for her troubles with addiction.

“Of course we remember the big career highs, the awards, but my favourite memories are the smaller, more personal moments we shared.”

music-news.com

