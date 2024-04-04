Amy Winehouse Biopic Slammed By Fans After Teaser Release - Noise11.com

Amy Winehouse’s fans have declared a new movie biopic “cursed” after seeing a new teaser.

The new movie, Back to Black, stars Industry actor Marisa Abela as the late singer.

But Amy’s fans have expressed anger and confusion after viewing a new teaser from the movie, which shows Marisa, 27, singing in a number of scenes.

Many of the criticisms centred around the fact Marisa did not lip-sync along to Amy’s characteristic, smoky voice.

“Having an actress trying to mimic one of the most distinctive voices in recent music history is certainly… a choice,” one disgruntled fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“I didn’t even have to open video to tell how much I hate the way her mouth moves when she sings,” commented another.

Film critic Jeff Zhang described the clip as “nuclear-level bad”, adding it could be a career-ender.

“Completely radioactive. This is the type of dreck that ruins careers, and I can’t believe no one said ‘no’ at any time during the entire production,” he posted on X/Twitter.

The criticism comes after some of Amy’s fans had previously expressed concerns Marisa didn’t resemble Amy enough to be believable in the role.

“Accidentally watched two seconds of this and turned it off right away when I realized what it was,” wrote one such critic. “Cursed project.”

Back to Black will be released in U.K. cinemas on 12 April.

