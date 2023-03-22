Andy Taylor Back With Duran Duran For Next ‘Project’ - Noise11.com

Duran Duran have announced they have reactivated to start work on a new ‘project’ and Andy Taylor is back in the band for the recording.

The term “project” was used instead of “album”. Andy Taylor is being treated for Stage 4 prostate cancer. It is uncertain how his current condition is. Duran Duran said “our former band mate Andy Taylor will join us on guitar on a few tracks”.

Andy will not be joining for the band when they go out live. The statement also says “Simon, Nick, John and Roger look forward to seeing you all out on the road this year”.

As per the announcement, the project is “set for release later this year on BMG”.

Andy’s last album with Duran Duran was 2004’s ‘Astronaut’. He was working on the next album with the working title ‘Reportage’ but left the band in 2006 before it was completed. The album was scrapped and the band went with the all new ‘Red Carpet Massacre’ instead in 2007.

Known song titles from the ‘Reportage’ project are:

• “Criminals in the Capitol”

• “48 Hours Later”

• “Transcendental Mental”

• “Traumatized”

• “Angel Fire”

• “Under the Wire”

• “Judy, Where Are You?”

• “Naomi Tonight”

• “You Ain’t Foolin’ No One”

None of the songs have ever leaked nor have any of them been performed live. Over the years Duran Duran have referred to the album as “our misunderstood masterpiece”. Nick Rhodes has often said he wanted it to be released “one day”.

Speculation is that with this new deal with BMG, the music project with Andy to which they speak may be the missing ‘Reportage’.

