Ann Wilson Is Performing Heart Shows In A Wheelchair - Noise11.com

Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ann Wilson Is Performing Heart Shows In A Wheelchair

by Paul Cashmere on March 9, 2025

Heart star Ann Wilson has been performing in a wheelchair because she suffered a nasty fall five days before her tour kicked off.

Wilson postponed Heart’s 2024 tour last summer after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and undergoing surgery, but she has since completed treatment and revealed her current health woes are down to a recent tumble.

During an episode of the ‘After Dinner Thinks With Ann Wilson’ podcast, she explained: “I think some people thought that I was in a wheelchair because of cancer, which I just kicked its ass and I’m nice and clear now. It’s not about cancer.

“It’s about me being a klutz and missing a step and falling into a parking lot and busting my elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws and all that kind of stuff.”

She went on to add: “In other ways, I’m perfectly fine. It’s just I don’t have the use of my left arm right now. So it’s hard to navigate when you just have one hand and your other whole arm is in a sling …

“And you don’t have the same balance. So I had to get used to that. And singing on stage, I really think that the pain level is still way too high for me to take it out of the sling so I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not on keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side.”

Heart kicked off the ‘Royal Flush’ tour in Las Vegas on February 28 and they will continue performing across North America throughout the year until August when the shows conclude with a turn at The Great Allentown Fair in Allentown, Pennsylvania on August 27.

