Annie Lennox Praises Funkanometry for Their ‘Sweet Dreams' Routine - Noise11.com

A dance routine of the Eurythmics classic ‘Sweet Dreams’ by Canadian dance troupe Funkanomertry has caught the eye of Annie Lennox.

Annie posted “Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS…

Gentlemen..You’re AMAZING!!!

Thanks for choosing our song!

ps.. Who ARE you????”

Fans filled her in who Funkanometry was.

Funkanometry added a Fleetwood Mac ‘Don’t Stop’ routine this week as well.

At their website Funkanometry explain, “We are Funkanometry, a hip hop and popping duo from Vancouver Island, BC, Canada, made up of Jacksun Fryer (19) and Carlow Rush (20). We met as kids in the local dance scene and just clicked over our similar dance styles and a healthy commitment to good times. We became Funkanometry in 2016, and we’ve been having a blast ever since. We love to perform live, but with the pandemic, we seriously took to social media, where the ‘Funk Fam” grew and grew with every fun-loving post”.

Eurythmics ‘Sweet Dreams’ was the fourth single off their ‘Sweet Dream’ album but became their breakthrough hit. The song reached no 2 in the UK, no 6 in Australia and no in the USA.

