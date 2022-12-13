 Annie Lennox Praises Funkanometry for Their ‘Sweet Dreams' Routine - Noise11.com
Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman

Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman

Annie Lennox Praises Funkanometry for Their ‘Sweet Dreams’ Routine

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2022

in News

A dance routine of the Eurythmics classic ‘Sweet Dreams’ by Canadian dance troupe Funkanomertry has caught the eye of Annie Lennox.

Annie posted “Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS…
Gentlemen..You’re AMAZING!!!
Thanks for choosing our song!
ps.. Who ARE you????”

Fans filled her in who Funkanometry was.

Funkanometry added a Fleetwood Mac ‘Don’t Stop’ routine this week as well.

At their website Funkanometry explain, “We are Funkanometry, a hip hop and popping duo from Vancouver Island, BC, Canada, made up of Jacksun Fryer (19) and Carlow Rush (20). We met as kids in the local dance scene and just clicked over our similar dance styles and a healthy commitment to good times. We became Funkanometry in 2016, and we’ve been having a blast ever since. We love to perform live, but with the pandemic, we seriously took to social media, where the ‘Funk Fam” grew and grew with every fun-loving post”.

Eurythmics ‘Sweet Dreams’ was the fourth single off their ‘Sweet Dream’ album but became their breakthrough hit. The song reached no 2 in the UK, no 6 in Australia and no in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman
Annie Lennox On Early Eurythmics Years

Annie Lennox has said that Eurythmics have done 'everything it takes to survive' in the music industry.

March 18, 2022
Lola Lennox On Working With Her Mother Annie

Lola Lennox feels "really lucky" that she got to work with her iconic mother Annie Lennox on her latest single.

April 10, 2021
Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman
Annie Lennox Debuts New Christmas Song ‘Dido’s Lament’

Annie Lennox has added a previously unreleased track to her Christmas album ’A Christmas Cornucopia’ to mark the 10th anniversary of the album’s release.

November 21, 2020
Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eurythmics Perform For The Rainforests

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were Eurythmics once again on Monday night for a three-song set for The Rainforest Fund.

December 13, 2019
Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eurythmics to Reform for Sting’s Rainforest Concert

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart will become Eurythmics one more time for Sting’s Rainforest Benefit.

October 25, 2019
Annie Lennox photo by Ros O'Gorman
Annie Lennox Unveils University Portrait

Annie Lennox unveiled a portrait of her as chancellor of Glasgow Caledonia University (GCU) in Scotland on Monday.

July 3, 2019
Annie Lennox 2009: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Annie Lennox Releases First Original Song Since 2010

Annie Lennox has recorded a new song ‘Requiem for a Private War’ as the theme song for the movie ‘A Private War’.

November 1, 2018