Dave Stewart To Tour Eurythmics With Vanessa Amorosi On Vocals Again - Noise11.com

Dave Stewart is putting Eurythmics to back on the road for 2025 in Europe with Australia’s Vanessa Amorosi once again in place of Annie Lennox.

Watch the Noise11 Vanessa Amorosi interview:

Dave Stewart and Vanessa Amorosi did European and North American Eurythmics shows in 2024.

The setlist was:

Missionary Man (from Revenge, 1986)

I Need a Man (from Savage, 1987)

I Love You Like a Ball and Chain (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

Thorn in My Side (from Revenge, 1986)

Love Is a Stranger (from Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), 1983)

Who’s That Girl? (from Torch, 1983)

There Must Be an Angel (Playing With My Heart) (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

Lily Was Here (David A. Stewart feat. Candy Dulfer song)

Here Comes the Rain Again (from Torch, 1983)

Power to the Meek (from Peace, 1999)

The Miracle of Love (from Revenge, 1986)

I Saved the World Today (from Peace, 1999)

Would I Lie to You? (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

I Want It All (from Peace, 1999)

Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves (from Be Yourself Tonight, 1985)

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (from Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), 1983)

Fun Fact: Eurythmics formed in the town of Wagga Wagga in the Australian state of New South Wales in 1980. At the time Lennox and Stewart were in the band The Tourists who were touring Australia at the time off the back of their hit song cover of ‘I Only Want To Be With You’.

The rest of the band, Peet Coombes, Eddie Chin and Jim Toomey, discovered they were no more on the tour and suddenly was the creative outlet for Lennox and Stewart.

Coombes died in 1997. Chin died in 2023. In 2018 Jim Toomey published his book ‘We Were Tourists’ in 2018.

Lennox and Stewart last toured Eurythmics on the 1999 Peace tour. Lennox and Stewart have have only performed three times since 1999 for special occasions.

In 2014 they performed The Beatles’ ‘Fool On The Hill’ at ‘The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles”.

In 2019 performed ‘Would I Lie To You’, ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ for Sting’s We’ll Be Together benefit for the Rainforest Foundation Fund.

In 2022 Eurythmics performed ‘Would I Lie To You’, ‘Missionary Man’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Dave Stewart Eurythmics dates with Vanessa Amorosi are:

Jul 19, 2025

Pori Jazz Festival

Pori, Finland

Jul 20, 2025

Alexela Kontserdimaja

Tallinn, Estonia

Jul 21, 2025

Sigulda Castle Ruin

Sigulda, Latvia

Jul 23, 2025

Progresja – Scena Letnia

Warsaw, Poland

Jul 25, 2025

Benatska Festival

Liberec, Czechia

Jul 27, 2025

NTC Arena

Bratislava, Slovakia

Jul 29, 2025

Budapest Arena

Budapest, Hungary

Jul 30, 2025

Arena Wien Open Air

Vienna, Austria

Aug 1, 2025

Parkbühne

Leipzig, Germany

Aug 2, 2025

Audimax

Regensburg, Germany

Aug 3, 2025

Emsland Arena

Lingen, Germany

Aug 6, 2025

Heitere-Platz

Zofingen, Switzerland

Magic Night Festival

https://davestewartent.com/p/tour/

