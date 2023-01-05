 Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart Acknowledge 40 Years Since The Release of 'Sweet Dreams' - Noise11.com
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart Acknowledge 40 Years Since The Release of ‘Sweet Dreams’

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2023

in News

Both Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the Eurythmics ‘Sweet Dreams’ album this week.

Annie said, “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago! It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself! Songs are like ships…They have their own particular voyages and destinations. Once they’ve been launched, there’s no turning back. You just have to follow the journey”.

Dave Stewart posted:

‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ was the second album for Eurythmics. The album was released on 4 January 1983.

Eurythmics were yet to be taken notice of anywhere in the world at the time of the albums release. The first album ‘In The Garden’ (released 16 October 1981) failed to chart anywhere.

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were previously in the band The Tourists and had a no 4 hit in the UK and no 6 in Australia with a cover of Dusty Springfield’s ‘I Only Want To Be With You’.

After the failure of ‘In The Garden’ it also looked like ‘Sweet Dreams’ was going nowhere. Three singles were released and all failed to chart in the Top 40. It wasn’t until the last single, the title track, when the album finally took off.

‘Sweet Dreams’ set Eurythmics up good. They went on to have 24 Top 40 hits in the UK starting with ‘Sweet Dreams’.

The album contained four singles:

This Is The House
The Walk
Love Is A Stranger
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Eurythmics last album was ‘Peace’ in 1999. They have not toured since the Peace tour of 1999/2000. Their last Australian show was 30 October 1999 in Melbourne.

