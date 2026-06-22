 Anthony Callea Announces The Connection Tour For October And November 2026 - Noise11 Music News
Anthony Callea

Anthony Callea

Anthony Callea Announces The Connection Tour For October And November 2026

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2026

in Live,News

Anthony Callea will return to stages across Australia this October and November with The Connection Tour, a new national run of intimate live performances designed to bring audiences closer to the songs, stories and experiences that have shaped his two-decade career.

by Paul Cashmere

Anthony Callea has announced a national Australian tour for October and November 2026, with the singer set to perform a series of intimate theatre concerts under the banner The Connection Tour. The tour will take in ten dates across Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia, showcasing material from throughout Callea’s recording career alongside personal stories and acoustic arrangements designed to highlight his renowned vocal ability.

The announcement marks another significant chapter for one of Australia’s most enduring contemporary vocalists. More than 20 years after first emerging on Australian television screens through Australian Idol, Callea remains a prominent figure on the Australian live circuit, balancing recording projects, theatre work and national touring.

According to tour information released this week, The Connection Tour will focus on creating a more personal concert environment. Backed by an acoustic band featuring long-time musicians, Callea will revisit songs from his multi-platinum catalogue while also exploring the experiences and emotions behind the music.

Callea said the concept for the tour was inspired by the unique relationship between artists and audiences in a live setting.

“There is something incredibly special about sharing live music in a room full of people and it’s the ability to connect people instantly and authentically,” he said.

“It gives us permission to laugh louder, feel deeper, and connect with one another.

“More than ever, we need experiences that make us feel, smile, laugh and remind us of our shared humanity, and I can’t wait to share this live music experience with you all in the most purest form.”

Callea’s career provides a substantial catalogue from which to draw. After finishing runner-up to Casey Donovan on the 2004 season of Australian Idol, he quickly became one of the country’s most commercially successful recording artists. His debut single, The Prayer, became the fastest-selling single by an Australian artist at the time and spent five weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart.

His self-titled debut album followed in 2005, debuting at No. 1, while subsequent releases including A New Chapter, Thirty, Backbone, ARIA Number 1 Hits In Symphony and Forty Love reinforced his reputation as one of Australia’s most consistent adult contemporary performers.

Beyond his recording career, Callea has maintained a strong presence in musical theatre and live entertainment. His credits include roles in Dead Man Walking, Rent, Wicked and Grease, while his concert productions have celebrated the work of artists including George Michael. Over the years he has also shared stages with major international acts and performed alongside figures such as Luciano Pavarotti, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.

His versatility has helped sustain a career that has extended well beyond the reality television platform that first introduced him to audiences. Industry recognition has included an ARIA Award, MTV honours, MO Awards and multiple industry accolades recognising both his recorded work and live performances.

The Connection Tour appears positioned as a reflection on that journey. Rather than focusing on a new album release, the concerts are centred on the relationship Callea has built with audiences over more than two decades. The format allows him to revisit defining songs while providing context and personal insight into the moments that shaped them.

Dates:

October 3, Geelong, The Play House Geelong Arts Centre
October 9, Perth, Astor Theatre
October 10, Mandurah, Performing Arts Centre
October 23, Gold Coast, Twin Towns
October 31, Penrith, Evan Theatre
November 1, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
November 6, Nunawading, The Round
November 8, Frankston, Frankston Arts Centre
November 14, Caloundra, The Event Centre
November 20, Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall

Tickets on sale now: anthonycallea.com

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