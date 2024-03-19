APRA Awards Adds Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Category for 2024 - Noise11.com

The 2024 APRA Music Awards will recognise Hard Rock and Heavy Metal with a new category this year.

APRA has confirmed that the selection process will be the same for all categories… “As with all the genre categories, the nominees and winners are determined by royalties earned from Australian performances of works across broadcast, digital downloads, streaming services, and live performances”.

APRA Board Chair Jenny Morris said, “The introduction of the Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal category comes in response to popular demand from members and the music industry and has been created to acknowledge the significant commercial and cultural impact of the hard rock/heavy metal genres. The other change, which comes from re-thinking and refining the former Breakthrough Songwriter to Emerging Songwriter of the Year, emphasises that the recipients are in the process of establishing a foothold in the music industry, which is such a vital career stage to acknowledge.”

APRA has also announced Tom Gleeson will host the 2024 Awards and Julian Hamilton of The Presets will be Musical Director.

Taking on the role of Awards Musical Director for the first time is The Presets icon Julian Hamilton. In 2008 he took home the coveted APRA Song of the Year award for the Silverchair hit Straight Lines with co-writer Daniel Johns. The Presets have bagged seven ARIA awards and in 2009 Julian shared the APRA Songwriter of the Year award with Kim Moyes. Julian will curate the live performances for the awards, weaving his magic to mix and match music collaborators who will put their spin on the five nominated Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year compositions.

Nominees across all categories will be announced on Thursday 4 April.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

