Lior, Sarah Blasko, Gut Health To Perform At APRA Music Awards - Noise11.com

Lior, Sarah Blasko, Gut Health To Perform At APRA Music Awards

by Paul Cashmere on April 16, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

The APRA Music Awards will showcase the best of new music for 2025 with performances from a diverse example of Australian music from Sarah Blasko, Lior and Gut Health.

The APRA Music Awards from Melbourne will also see DENNI, TAIJA and Zaya together, Filipino Australian songwriter Dylan Atlantis and FRIDAY* will also makes appearances.

In 2024 Melbourne’s Gut Health released their debut album ‘Stiletto’.

Lior and Sarah Blasko, all female rock band Ripple Effect Band and Sydney’s tiffi will also performance on the night.

Melbourne six-piece alt rockers, Gut Health, will get everyone on their feet with their queer rave culture inspired post-punk floor-fillers, while social media sensation and rising star, Jude York, will be bringing his own brand of captivating performance that has seen him skyrocket to popularity over the past year.

Crowd favourites Lior and Sarah Blasko will return to the awards stage and Arnhem Land’s first all-female rock group, Ripple Effect Band, and Sydney’s indie-pop darling, tiffi, will light up the room for their first-time APRA Awards performances.

Two awards are presented ahead of the night, the 2025 Licensee of the Year and Most Performed International Work.

The 2025 Licensee of the Year is Lazybones Lounge Restaurant & Bar. This award acknowledges and rewards the contribution of licensees to APRA members as good music citizens. As a strong supporter of live music, Sydney Inner West hot spot Lazybones goes beyond the basics by fostering a musician-friendly environment, emphasising their respect and support for live performers.

Tate McRae and co-writers Amy Allen, Jasper Harris and Ryan Tedder have taken out Most Performed International Work for “Greedy”, the smash hit lead single from her second studio album Think Later.

The APRA Music Awards celebrate excellence in contemporary music, honouring songwriters and publishers who have achieved artistic excellence and outstanding success in their fields.

The winners of all nominated categories, plus the International Recognition Award, Most Performed Australian Work Overseas and Songwriter of the Year will be announced at the awards ceremony at Melbourne Town Hall on Wednesday 30 April.

The 2025 nominees are here.

Kylie Minogue to receive Ted Albert Award

For more information, visit apraamcos.com.au/apramusicawards2025.

Wednesday 30 April
Melbourne Town Hall
Host Zan Rowe and guest presenters Hau Lātūkefu and Ngaiire
Music Director Julian Hamilton

