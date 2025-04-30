Amyl and The Sniffers, Troye Sivan Win APRA Music Awards 2025 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST - Noise11.com

The APRA Music Awards were held in Melbourne tonight (30 April) with major wins going to Amyl and The Sniffers and Troye Sivan.

Amyl and The Sniffers won Song of the Year for ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’. Melbourne’s Gut Health performed the song at the event.

Troye Sivan took home the Song of the Year award.

Troye said, thank you guys so so so much for naming me the APRA Songwriter of the Year. This truly is like the greatest honour. It, you know, scratches every itch, that I’ve ever had. The fact that it’s an Australian award, that it’s, Australian industry. My peers in Australia, and it’s about songwriting. Those are just like, things that all mean a lot to me.

“So thank you so much. And, I think back to my first APRA SongHubs camp where I got to go to London and, and, yeah, APRA has just kind of, like, always believed in me. And, and then we curated an APRA SongHubs camp, like two years ago now in Sydney. And that was one of them, like, kind of the most meaningful experience in my life.

“So, yeah, songwriting is my favorite thing that I get to do. I think I’ll be something that I do for the rest of my life. I feel like it’s, one of the greatest gifts that, that I was born with. Not even that like the ability to write a good song, just the ability to, kind of, like, create at all.

“I think that it’s so special, and I’m so grateful for it every single day. So, to be. Yeah. Honoured with this is is really, really awesome. So thank you so much.”

Kevin Parker was a two-time winner for Dua Lipa’s pop anthem “Houdini”, snapping up Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work. Parker collaborated with international co-writers Caroline Ailin, Danny Harle, Dua Lipa and Tobias Jesso Jr. on the hit song.

Parker said, “Thank you for my award for Houdini. I had so much fun making it and writing it, and we are super, super proud of what we came out with.

I think it might be one of one of my most proud moments, in songwriting, and, collaborating. So. Yeah. Thank you. Appreciate it.”

Kylie Minogue, who is currently touring overseas, accepted the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music via video.

In her acceptance speech, Minogue said: “Thank you so much, APRA. This is such an honour; I am completely over the moon. I’m only sad that I’m not with you in person.

“17-year-old me would not be able to compute the life that music has given me. I mean, we all know it’s work. You work for it, but I feel like whatever we give and whatever it might take from us, we receive more.

“As I’m on tour at the moment, I’m singing songs throughout my entire catalogue. So, from the first one, “The Locomotion”, right up to songs from Tension, and I’m really aware of…the passage of time and how much more music means to me.”

Jude York closed the evening with his crowd-pleasing ode to Queen Kylie’s global hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”

Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, concluded: “Congratulations to all this year’s nominees and winners on their incredible success. It’s been another huge year for Australian music, both at home and overseas, and it’s fantastic to see our songwriters’ music being played and celebrated on stages big and small, and on platforms globally.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many first-time winners this year, showcasing the incredible breadth of talent Australia produces, and it’s a testament to the opportunity of Australia becoming a global songwriting powerhouse.

“With an election just days away, we hope that both sides of government can see the immense talent we have here, and the opportunities to build a stronger, fairer, more vibrant future for Australian music, recognising our music as the global cultural powerhouse and valuable export that it so clearly is.”

For more information about the awards and how they’re judged, visit apraamcos.com.au/apramusicawards2025.

The APRA Music Awards Complete Winners List:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: U Should Not Be Doing That

Artist: Amyl and The Sniffers

Writers: Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Troye Sivan

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

Writers: Otis Pavlovic & Royel Maddell (Royel Otis)

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs

International Recognition Award

Keanu Torres (Keanu Beats)

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Houdini

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Unstoppable

Artist: Sia

Writer: Sia Furler / Christopher Braide*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing ANZ*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Paradise

Artist: Coterie

Writers: Brandford Fisher / Conrad Fisher / Joshua Fisher / Tyler Fisher / Robby De Sa*

Publishers: Concord Music Publishing ANZ / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: New Love

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Take Forever (Hally’s Song)

Artist: Cooper Alan

Writers: Kylie Sackley* / Timothy Cooper^ / Justin Morgan+

Publishers: I Love You More Music Worldwide* / BMG^ / SHOUT! Music Publishing+

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: Saving Up

Artist: Dom Dolla

Writers: Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

Title: Epitaph

Artist: Make Them Suffer

Writers: Sean Harmanis / Nicholas McLernon / Jordan Mather / Alexandra Reade / Jeff Dunne

Publisher: Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: Fall Back

Artist: Lithe

Writers: Josiah Ramel* / Omid Khasrawy

Publisher: Concord Music Publishing ANZ obo Boss Level*

Most Performed International Work

Title: Greedy

Artist: Tate McRae

Writers: Tate McRae / Amy Allen* / Jasper Harris^ / Ryan Tedder

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Concord Music Publishing ANZ^

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: Houdini

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Space

Artist: Kaiit

Writers: Kaiit Waup / Jake Amy / Anthony Liddell / Jaydean Miranda / Justin Smith

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Through The Trees

Artist: King Stingray

Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu* / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Lewis Stiles

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Service to Australian Music

Kylie Minogue

