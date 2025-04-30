Amyl and The Sniffers, Troye Sivan Win APRA Music Awards 2025 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST - Noise11.com

The APRA Music Awards were held in Melbourne tonight (30 April) with major wins going to Amyl and The Sniffers and Troye Sivan.
Amyl and The Sniffers won Song of the Year for ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’. Melbourne’s Gut Health performed the song at the event.
Troye Sivan took home the Song of the Year award.
Troye said, thank you guys so so so much for naming me the APRA Songwriter of the Year. This truly is like the greatest honour. It, you know, scratches every itch, that I’ve ever had. The fact that it’s an Australian award, that it’s, Australian industry. My peers in Australia, and it’s about songwriting. Those are just like, things that all mean a lot to me.
“So thank you so much. And, I think back to my first APRA SongHubs camp where I got to go to London and, and, yeah, APRA has just kind of, like, always believed in me. And, and then we curated an APRA SongHubs camp, like two years ago now in Sydney. And that was one of them, like, kind of the most meaningful experience in my life.
“So, yeah, songwriting is my favorite thing that I get to do. I think I’ll be something that I do for the rest of my life. I feel like it’s, one of the greatest gifts that, that I was born with. Not even that like the ability to write a good song, just the ability to, kind of, like, create at all.
“I think that it’s so special, and I’m so grateful for it every single day. So, to be. Yeah. Honoured with this is is really, really awesome. So thank you so much.”
Kevin Parker was a two-time winner for Dua Lipa’s pop anthem “Houdini”, snapping up Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work. Parker collaborated with international co-writers Caroline Ailin, Danny Harle, Dua Lipa and Tobias Jesso Jr. on the hit song.
Parker said, “Thank you for my award for Houdini. I had so much fun making it and writing it, and we are super, super proud of what we came out with.
I think it might be one of one of my most proud moments, in songwriting, and, collaborating. So. Yeah. Thank you. Appreciate it.”
Kylie Minogue, who is currently touring overseas, accepted the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music via video.
In her acceptance speech, Minogue said: “Thank you so much, APRA. This is such an honour; I am completely over the moon. I’m only sad that I’m not with you in person.
“17-year-old me would not be able to compute the life that music has given me. I mean, we all know it’s work. You work for it, but I feel like whatever we give and whatever it might take from us, we receive more.
“As I’m on tour at the moment, I’m singing songs throughout my entire catalogue. So, from the first one, “The Locomotion”, right up to songs from Tension, and I’m really aware of…the passage of time and how much more music means to me.”
Jude York closed the evening with his crowd-pleasing ode to Queen Kylie’s global hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”
Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, concluded: “Congratulations to all this year’s nominees and winners on their incredible success. It’s been another huge year for Australian music, both at home and overseas, and it’s fantastic to see our songwriters’ music being played and celebrated on stages big and small, and on platforms globally.
“It’s heartwarming to see so many first-time winners this year, showcasing the incredible breadth of talent Australia produces, and it’s a testament to the opportunity of Australia becoming a global songwriting powerhouse.
“With an election just days away, we hope that both sides of government can see the immense talent we have here, and the opportunities to build a stronger, fairer, more vibrant future for Australian music, recognising our music as the global cultural powerhouse and valuable export that it so clearly is.”
The APRA Music Awards Complete Winners List:
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: U Should Not Be Doing That
Artist: Amyl and The Sniffers
Writers: Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson
Songwriter of the Year
Writer: Troye Sivan
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Emerging Songwriter of the Year
Writers: Otis Pavlovic & Royel Maddell (Royel Otis)
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs
International Recognition Award
Keanu Torres (Keanu Beats)
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: Houdini
Artist: Dua Lipa
Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: Unstoppable
Artist: Sia
Writer: Sia Furler / Christopher Braide*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing ANZ*
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Paradise
Artist: Coterie
Writers: Brandford Fisher / Conrad Fisher / Joshua Fisher / Tyler Fisher / Robby De Sa*
Publishers: Concord Music Publishing ANZ / Sony Music Publishing*
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: New Love
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Take Forever (Hally’s Song)
Artist: Cooper Alan
Writers: Kylie Sackley* / Timothy Cooper^ / Justin Morgan+
Publishers: I Love You More Music Worldwide* / BMG^ / SHOUT! Music Publishing+
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: Saving Up
Artist: Dom Dolla
Writers: Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work
Title: Epitaph
Artist: Make Them Suffer
Writers: Sean Harmanis / Nicholas McLernon / Jordan Mather / Alexandra Reade / Jeff Dunne
Publisher: Cooking Vinyl Publishing
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: Fall Back
Artist: Lithe
Writers: Josiah Ramel* / Omid Khasrawy
Publisher: Concord Music Publishing ANZ obo Boss Level*
Most Performed International Work
Title: Greedy
Artist: Tate McRae
Writers: Tate McRae / Amy Allen* / Jasper Harris^ / Ryan Tedder
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Concord Music Publishing ANZ^
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: Houdini
Artist: Dua Lipa
Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Space
Artist: Kaiit
Writers: Kaiit Waup / Jake Amy / Anthony Liddell / Jaydean Miranda / Justin Smith
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Through The Trees
Artist: King Stingray
Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu* / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Lewis Stiles
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Service to Australian Music
Kylie Minogue
