Both Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros Have New Music Coming - Noise11.com

Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros frontman Perry Farrell has confirmed to Noise11.com that there is both new music for his bands Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros brewing.

In March, Jane’s Addiction premiered the new song ‘True Love’ at their first show of 2023 in Bakersfield, California.

Speaking to Noise11.com, Perry Farrell and Eric Avery of Jane’s Addiction confirm there is more new music to come.

Watch the Perry Farrell and Eric Avery Noise11.com interview…

Perry tells Noise11.com, “The plan is we first go down to Australia and have another great time down there and when we get back, we will go right back into the studio. It will be Eric’s fourth record with me”.

Eric Avery, the originally bass player and co-founder of Jane’s Addiction took time away from Jane’s in 2010 and returned in 2022. “We could bring one out while we are down in Australia,” Eric adds.

“Okay lets do it. We are ready for it,” Perry said.

Both Perry and Eric have no ruled out premiering another new Jane’s Addiction song on the upcoming The World Is A Vampire Australian tour.

Perry says, “There’s this one song we have been meaning to do live that we haven’t done yet. I think it might be just a touch of cold feet. It is such a great song. It is something we have a lot of faith it. It is a beautifully well remembered song. It is just a case of cold feet. Seeing as your water is so cold there anyway we might as well just jump right in”.

Jane’s Addiction’s last album was ‘The Great Escape’ in 2011. Perry’s other band Porno For Pyros reactivated in 2022 for their first public shows since 1998. The reunion was because Jane’s guitarist Dave Navarro was suffering from long-covid and Perry swapped out Jane’s commitments with Porno For Pyros.

He also confirmed new Porno For Pyros but Jane’s Addiction will take priority.

“On a sidebar we have new Porno music as well,” Perry tells Noise11.com. “The ambition as I say is we come back from Australia and go right into the studio with Jane’s”.

Porno For Pyros released two albums in the ‘90s. ‘Porno For Pyros’ in 1993 and ‘Good God’s Urge’ in 1996.

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023

SET TIMES

Saturday, April 15 : Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

1.00pm Doors

1.30-2.00pm PistonFist

2.20-2.50pm Battlesnake

2.55-3.15pm Wrestling

3.15-4.00pm Redhook

4.05 – 4.25pm Wrestling

4.25 – 5.25pm Amyl &The Sniffers

5.30 – 6.00pm Wrestling

6.00 – 7.00pm Jane’s Addiction

7.45 -9.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

12.00pm Doors

12.30 – 1.00pm PistonFist

1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake

1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling

2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook

3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling

3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl &The Sniffers

4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling

5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction

6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT

4.00pm Doors

4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake

5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling

5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling

7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction

8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES

4.00pm Doors

4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake

5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling

5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling

7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction

8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC

3.00pm Doors

3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre

4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling

4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake

5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling

5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling

7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction

8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC

2.00pm Doors

3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake

3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook

4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling

5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling

7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES

4.00pm Doors

4.15 – 4.35pm Soda

4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake

5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling

5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling

7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT

5.40pm Doors

6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling

6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers

7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling

7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES

3.30pm Doors

4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling

4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake

5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling

5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling

7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction

8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

12.00pm Doors

12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio

1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake

1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling

2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook

3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling

3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling

5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction

6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

