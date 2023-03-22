Billy Corgan Send Australian Fans A Message - Noise11.com

Billy Corgan has dropped a few quick words for Australian fans talking up the Australian tour in April with Jane’s Addiction and Amyl and the Sniffers as well as Redhook and Battlesnake and the NMW and WAOA wrestlers.

Billy says, “It will be the best in international music and the best American wrestling talent verses the best Australian wrestling talent.

The Smashing Pumpkins latest music is ‘ATUM’, three discs of new music from The Smashing Pumpkins released a disc at a time. Act One was released 15 November, 2022; Act Two came out on January 31, 2023 and Act Three is scheduled for April 21 while Corgan is in Australia.

Smashing Pumpkins most recent setlist from Mexico 4 March was:

Empires (from ATUM Act Two, 2023)

Bullet With Butterfly Wings (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)

Today (from Siamese Dream, 1993)

The Good in Goodbye (from ATUM Act One, 2022)

Cyr (from Cyr, 2020)

Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)

Solara (from Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol 1.LP No Past No Future No Sun, 2018)

Eye (from ATUM Act Two, 2023)

Ava Adore (from Adore, 1998)

Tonight, Tonight (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)

Stand Inside Your Love (from Machina/The Machines of God, 2000)

Space Age (from ATUM Act Two, 2023)

Cherub Rock (from Siamese Dream, 1993)

Zero (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)

1979 (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)

Beguiled (from ATUM Act Two, 2023)

Silverfuck (from Siamese Dream, 1993)

Moss (from ATUM Act Two, 2023)

Muzzle (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)

No Love Lost (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook)

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023

Saturday, April 15 : Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD NEW SHOW

Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES NEW SHOW

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC NEW SHOW (moved from Hastings)

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SELLING FAST

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

For ticketing and event information visit

