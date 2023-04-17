 The Smashing Pumpkins Cover The Church On Australian Tour - Noise11.com
The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Smashing Pumpkins Cover The Church On Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins have performed The Church classic ‘Under The Milky Way’ at their first two Australian shows in Queensland over the weekend.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins:

The Smashing Pumpkins are in Australia for The World Is A Vampire tour, also featuring Jane’s Addiction, Amyl and the Sniffers, Redhook, Battlesnake and wresting matches from Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance.

The Smashing Pumpkins Setlist April 15 and 16, Brisbane and Bribie Island

Empires (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Bullet With Butterfly Wings (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Today (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
We Only Come Out at Night (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)
Solara (from Shiny And The Oh So Bright Vol 1/LP No Past No Future No Sun, 2018)
Eye (from Lost Highway soundtrack, 1997)
Ava Adore (from Adore, 1998)
Spellbinding (from Atum Act Three, 2023)
Under the Milky Way (The Church cover)
Tonight, Tonight (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Stand Inside Your Love (from Machina/The Machines of God, 2000)
Space Age (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Cherub Rock (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
Zero (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
1979 (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Beguiled (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Silverfuck (from Siamese Dream, 1983)

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
SET TIMES

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT
4.00pm Doors
4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake
5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling
5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling
7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction
8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake
5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling
5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling
7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction
8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
3.00pm Doors
3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
2.00pm Doors
3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake
3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook
4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling
5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.15 – 4.35pm Soda
4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake
5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling
5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT
5.40pm Doors
6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling
6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers
7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling
7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
3.30pm Doors
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
12.00pm Doors
12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio
1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake
1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling
2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook
3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling
3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling
5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction
6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

