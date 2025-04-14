 Kylie Minogue To Receive Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2025 APRA Music Awards - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue To Receive Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2025 APRA Music Awards

by Paul Cashmere on April 15, 2025

Kylie Minogue will be honored at the 2025 APRA Music Awards with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

The Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music is awarded by APRA to honor individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the Australian music industry. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the Australian music industry.

As one of the most successful Australian recording artists, Kylie’s music over the past 40 years has translated into over 80 million sales. She has won two Grammy Awards, four BRIT Awards and 18 ARIA Awards. Kylie is also a recipient of both The Order of Australia and The Order of the British Empire.

Jenny Morris, Chair of APRA, explains: “As one of Australia’s biggest and brightest stars, Kylie was an obvious choice for this award. Her achievements over the past four decades are almost too many to count and we are absolutely honoured to add the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music to her vast collection of accolades.

“Kylie’s huge body of work and stellar career have been a guiding light for so many Australian songwriters and artists who have looked up to her as a beacon of Australian music, and we look forward to seeing what the next chapter of musical greatness will bring!”

Previous winners are:

Year Winner
1991 Allan Hely
1992 John Sturman
1993 Peter Sculthorpe
1994 Ian Meldrum
1995 Harry Vanda and George Young
1996 Ron Tudor
1997 No awards
1998 Michael Gudinski
1999 Slim Dusty
2000 triple j
2001 Charles Fischer
2002 Barry Chapman
2003 Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Bon Scott
2004 Don Burrows
2005 Michael Chugg
2006 Bill Armstrong
2007 Michael McMartin
2008 Roger Davies
2009 Denis Handlin (revoked)
2010 Jimmy Little
2011 Paul Kelly
2012 Mary Lopez
2013 The Seekers
2014 Lindy Morrison
2015 Fifa Riccobono
2016 Cold Chisel
2017 Archie Roach
2018 Midnight Oil
2019 Rob Potts
2020 Helen Reddy (held over to 2021)
2021 Joy McKean
2022 The Wiggles
2023 Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside
2024 Bart Willoughby

The 2025 APRA Music Awards are on:

Wednesday 30 April
Melbourne Town Hall
Host Zan Rowe and guest presenters Hau Lātūkefu and Ngaiire
Music Director Julian Hamilton

apraamcos.com.au/apramusicawards2025

