Kylie Minogue To Receive Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2025 APRA Music Awards - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue will be honored at the 2025 APRA Music Awards with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

The Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music is awarded by APRA to honor individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the Australian music industry. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the Australian music industry.

As one of the most successful Australian recording artists, Kylie’s music over the past 40 years has translated into over 80 million sales. She has won two Grammy Awards, four BRIT Awards and 18 ARIA Awards. Kylie is also a recipient of both The Order of Australia and The Order of the British Empire.

Jenny Morris, Chair of APRA, explains: “As one of Australia’s biggest and brightest stars, Kylie was an obvious choice for this award. Her achievements over the past four decades are almost too many to count and we are absolutely honoured to add the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music to her vast collection of accolades.

“Kylie’s huge body of work and stellar career have been a guiding light for so many Australian songwriters and artists who have looked up to her as a beacon of Australian music, and we look forward to seeing what the next chapter of musical greatness will bring!”

Previous winners are:

Year Winner

1991 Allan Hely

1992 John Sturman

1993 Peter Sculthorpe

1994 Ian Meldrum

1995 Harry Vanda and George Young

1996 Ron Tudor

1997 No awards

1998 Michael Gudinski

1999 Slim Dusty

2000 triple j

2001 Charles Fischer

2002 Barry Chapman

2003 Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Bon Scott

2004 Don Burrows

2005 Michael Chugg

2006 Bill Armstrong

2007 Michael McMartin

2008 Roger Davies

2009 Denis Handlin (revoked)

2010 Jimmy Little

2011 Paul Kelly

2012 Mary Lopez

2013 The Seekers

2014 Lindy Morrison

2015 Fifa Riccobono

2016 Cold Chisel

2017 Archie Roach

2018 Midnight Oil

2019 Rob Potts

2020 Helen Reddy (held over to 2021)

2021 Joy McKean

2022 The Wiggles

2023 Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside

2024 Bart Willoughby

The 2025 APRA Music Awards are on:

Wednesday 30 April

Melbourne Town Hall

Host Zan Rowe and guest presenters Hau Lātūkefu and Ngaiire

Music Director Julian Hamilton

apraamcos.com.au/apramusicawards2025

