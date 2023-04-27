Ringo Starr Beams Down To Australia’s APRA Awards to Congratulate Colin Hay - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr popped up at the APRA Awards in Sydney tonight to congratulate his friend Colin Hay on receiving the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

Colin has been a long time member of Ringo’s All-Starr Band as well as the co-founder of Men At Work. Comedian and actor Kim Gyngell presented Colin his award.

In a pre-recorded video, Ringo Starr said, “What a great pleasure it is for me to let you know that Colin Hay is receiving Australia’s Ted Albert Award for outstanding services to Australian music… and American music and English music. Anyway Colin, you deserve it and I love you are a great member of Ringo and the All-Starr Band and it is always my pleasure being on stage with you and I’m sure the people tonight will enjoy you as much as I do. And I saw Peace and Love, Peace and Love to Australia”.

The Ted Albert award is shared in 2023 with the late promoter Colleen Ironside, who was honoured posthumously by friend, concert promoter Michael Chugg.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS 2023 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

Artist: Flume

Writers:Flume* / Sarah Aarons

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

Colin Hay

Colleen Ironside

Songwriter of the Year

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Sampa the Great

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*

Publishers:Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Hurtless

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: We Deserve To Dream

Artist: Xavier Rudd

Writer: Xavier Rudd

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: God Took His Time On You

Artist: Casey Barnes

Writers: Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: On My Knees

Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL

Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: LET’S TROT!

Artist: Brothers & Joel Fletcher

Writers: Brothers / Joel Fletcher*

Publisher: 120 Publishing*

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /

Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Still Dream

Artist: Miiesha

Writers: Miiesha* / Lucy Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Struck By Lightning

Artist: The Chats

Writers: Matthew Boggis / Joshua Hardy / Eamon Sandwith

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Tones And I

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music

Most Performed International Work

Title: As It Was

Artist: Harry Styles

Writers: Harry Styles / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*

Licensee of the Year

Triple M

