Ringo Starr Beams Down To Australia’s APRA Awards to Congratulate Colin Hay - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr Beams Down To Australia’s APRA Awards to Congratulate Colin Hay

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2023

Ringo Starr popped up at the APRA Awards in Sydney tonight to congratulate his friend Colin Hay on receiving the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

Colin has been a long time member of Ringo’s All-Starr Band as well as the co-founder of Men At Work. Comedian and actor Kim Gyngell presented Colin his award.

In a pre-recorded video, Ringo Starr said, “What a great pleasure it is for me to let you know that Colin Hay is receiving Australia’s Ted Albert Award for outstanding services to Australian music… and American music and English music. Anyway Colin, you deserve it and I love you are a great member of Ringo and the All-Starr Band and it is always my pleasure being on stage with you and I’m sure the people tonight will enjoy you as much as I do. And I saw Peace and Love, Peace and Love to Australia”.

The Ted Albert award is shared in 2023 with the late promoter Colleen Ironside, who was honoured posthumously by friend, concert promoter Michael Chugg.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS 2023 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)
Artist: Flume
Writers:Flume* / Sarah Aarons
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
Colin Hay
Colleen Ironside

Songwriter of the Year
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
Sampa the Great
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work
Title: STAY
Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*
Publishers:Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#

Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Hurtless
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: We Deserve To Dream
Artist: Xavier Rudd
Writer: Xavier Rudd
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work
Title: God Took His Time On You
Artist: Casey Barnes
Writers: Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: On My Knees
Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL
Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist / Jason Evigan*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: LET’S TROT!
Artist: Brothers & Joel Fletcher
Writers: Brothers / Joel Fletcher*
Publisher: 120 Publishing*

Most Performed Pop Work
Title: STAY
Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ / Blake Slatkin*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /
Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Concord Music Publishing#

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Still Dream
Artist: Miiesha
Writers: Miiesha* / Lucy Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Struck By Lightning
Artist: The Chats
Writers: Matthew Boggis / Joshua Hardy / Eamon Sandwith
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Tones And I
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music

Most Performed International Work
Title: As It Was
Artist: Harry Styles
Writers: Harry Styles / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*

Licensee of the Year
Triple M

