Archie Roach To Receive At State Funeral From Dan Andrews Government - Noise11.com

Music legend Archie Roach will be farewelled by the State of Victoria with a state funeral planned for 15 December.

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced the event saying, In 1990, before the release of his first album, Archie Roach played a set to open for Paul Kelly at Hamer Hall.

“It was a huge step up from the small gigs he’d been playing.

“As he finished his final track, he heard nothing.

“He thought he’d bombed.

“As Archie turned to walk off stage, a wave of applause took over the hall.

“”Took The Children Away” had left the audience in stunned silence.

“From then, everything changed.

“His debut album would become a massive hit, and his music would change our state forever.

“We’ve lost him now, but we’re going to have one last gig for Archie.

“A State Memorial Service for Archie Roach AM will be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 15 December 2022.

“And I reckon it’s going to be unforgettable”.

Details are being finalised and tickets will be available from https://www.vic.gov.au/state-memorial-service-uncle-archie-roach-am

The Archie Roach State Funeral will also be live streamed.

