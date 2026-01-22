Architects Unveil Cinematic “Broken Mirror” Video As ‘The Sky, The Earth & All Between' Continues Global Impact - Noise11.com

British metalcore leaders Architects reveal a dark new visual chapter from their latest album, expanding the band’s long narrative of evolution, resilience and scale.

by Paul Cashmere

Architects have released the official music video for “Broken Mirror”, a pivotal track from their eleventh studio album The Sky, The Earth & All Between, further cementing the record as one of the most defining moments of their two-decade career. The video arrives as the album continues to make a significant international impression, debuting at No.7 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia and reinforcing the band’s standing as one of the most influential forces in contemporary heavy music.

“Broken Mirror” captures Architects at their most dynamically refined. The song moves with deliberate control, shifting between restrained, emotionally exposed verses and vast, commanding choruses built for collective voices in large rooms. Sam Carter’s vocal performance sits at the centre of the track, demonstrating both power and nuance, and reflecting a band that has learned how to balance vulnerability with physical weight. The composition leans into melody without sacrificing intensity, a skill Architects have honed across years of stylistic expansion.

The accompanying video, directed by long-time collaborator Jensen Noen, unfolds as a tightly constructed cinematic narrative rather than a conventional performance clip. Noen previously worked with the band on “Black Hole”, a visual that quickly became one of Architects’ most widely viewed releases. With “Broken Mirror”, the director pushes further into dramatic storytelling, presenting Carter as a central figure subjected to relentless, militaristic training that escalates toward a brutal and chaotic confrontation. The stark imagery mirrors the song’s emotional core, exploring pressure, internal conflict and endurance through an unflinching visual lens.

The release of “Broken Mirror” continues the momentum behind The Sky, The Earth & All Between, an album that represents a clear statement of intent for Architects in the mid-2020s. Produced by Jordan Fish, known for his work with Bring Me The Horizon, Poppy and House Of Protection, the album expands the band’s sonic architecture while remaining grounded in the heaviness that defined their early years. The record blends scale and precision, pairing intricate arrangements with moments designed for large audiences, reflecting Architects’ evolution from club-level beginnings to global stages.

Formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2004 by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle, Architects emerged from the UK underground with a sound rooted in technical aggression and restless ambition. Their early releases established them as innovators within metalcore, influenced by bands such as The Dillinger Escape Plan and Converge, while never remaining static. Across albums like Hollow Crown, Daybreaker and Lost Forever // Lost Together, the band refined a balance between complexity, melody and thematic depth.

A defining moment in the band’s history came in 2016 with the death of Tom Searle, whose songwriting had been central to Architects’ identity. The albums that followed, including Holy Hell and For Those That Wish To Exist, were shaped by loss, reflection and a determination to continue pushing forward. That resolve has remained a constant through subsequent releases, including The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit and now The Sky, The Earth & All Between.

Today’s Architects line-up features Dan Searle on drums, Sam Carter on vocals, Alex Dean on bass and Adam Christianson on guitar, a configuration that has allowed the band to explore both heaviness and expansiveness with confidence. From early pub shows in Brighton to sharing stadium stages with Metallica and Linkin Park, their trajectory has been marked by persistence and adaptation.

“Broken Mirror” stands as a contemporary snapshot of that journey, a song and visual that reflect both where Architects have come from and where they continue to head. With The Sky, The Earth & All Between now out in the world, the band’s latest chapter reinforces their reputation for ambition, emotional honesty and scale.

ARCHITECTS – ‘THE SKY, THE EARTH & ALL BETWEEN’ TRACKLIST

Elegy

Whiplash

Blackhole

Everything Ends

Brain Dead (feat. House Of Protection)

Evil Eyes

Landmines

Judgement Day (feat. Amira Elfeky)

Broken Mirror

Curse

Seeing Red

Chandelier

