Arctic Monkeys Cancel Dublin Show Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Arctic Monkeys Cancel Dublin Show Due To Illness

by Music-News.com on June 20, 2023

in News

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their Dublin show due to illness.

Arctic Monkeys were scheduled to perform at Marlay Park in Ireland on Tuesday, however, frontman Alex Turner, 37, has been diagnosed with acute laryngitis and has subsequently been ordered to rest by doctors.

The band shared the announcement written by a representative via social media on Monday.

The statement read, “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkey’s show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.”

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

The rep added, “Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans.”

The announcement concluded, “Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster withing the next six working days.”

Arctic Monkeys, who are promoting their latest album The Car, made their highly anticipated return to the stage earlier this month and have performed in Manchester, Norwich, Sheffield and Swansea so far.

Arctic Monkeys are set to end the UK leg of their tour on 25 June in Glasgow, Scotland.

Additionally, Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to headline Glastonbury on 25 June, alongside Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

No further updates have been shared.

