Arctic Monkeys To Headline Glastonbury? - Noise11.com

The Arctic Monkeys have reportedly signed to headline Glastonbury 2023.

They are said to have already started preparations for the gig, which will be the third time they have joined the festival and 10 years since they last appeared on the festival’s Pyramid Stage.

A source told The Sun on Monday night (26.09.22): “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.

“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.

“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

The group last week announced details of their massive new tour of the UK and Ireland.

But they left a hole in the dates that coincides with Glastonbury 2023, which will run from June 21 to 25.

Their tour will start in May 2023 and features two huge homecoming shows at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park.

Support acts for the entire tour are The Hives and The Mysterines, with the band’s new album ‘The Car’ due for release on October 21, which will feature the single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ plus ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’.

