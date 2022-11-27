ARIA Album Chart: Nickelback and Disturbed Have Top 10 Debuts - Noise11.com

Racking up five weeks at No.1, the Taylor Swift “Midnights” album achieves ▲Platinum in sales, its first sales certification.

“Midnights” and it’s fifth week at No.1 in Australia ties with the same tally in New Zealand, while the set regained the top spot in both The U.S.A. and Canada this past week for a third stay at the top in both locations, while overall this is now the 31st week at the top in Australia for Ms. Swift making her outright 13th on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ and now one-week shy of the 32 weeks racked up by Eminem (from 11 #1’s), while her tally for this decade is now 15 weeks (from 5 #1’s), placing her first on the list for ‘Weeks at No.1: Albums (2020’s).

Taylor picked up six American Music Awards this past week (Nov. 20th) for ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Favourite Music Video’ for “All Too Well”, ‘Favourite Female Pop Artist’ and ‘Favourite Female Country Artist’ along with ‘Favourite Pop Album’ and ‘Country Album’ both for her redone “Red (TsV)” set, while three of her six Top 50 albums rise back up the chart this week too, while her latest “Midnights” set is the No.2 selling vinyl this week. This is also the fifth week in a row that Taylor has held both the No.1 single and album positions, while the last time a single and its parent album spent five weeks at #1 was Olivia Rodrigo with “Good 4 U” and “SOUR” for five weeks from May 31st, 2021.

The ARIA Awards screened on Thursday night (the end of the chart week) so next week we should see album rebounds for winners Baker Boy, King Stingray and Rufus du Sol, while after the ceremony Channel 9 screened the Ed Sheeran documentary ‘Full Circle’ showing footage from his pending Australian Mathematics tour (due here March 2023), and with “= (equals)” also the No.1 selling vinyl album this week, all of this has helped the album to rebound sixteen places and land at No.2 this week, it’s first week back within the Top 10 since October 17th and it’s 45 overall Top 10 week.

Debuting at No.3 is the tenth studio album for Nickelback called “Get Rollin'”, becoming their ninth Top 10 Album in Australia (8 studios and 1 best of), plus it’s their first new material since June 2017’s “Feed the Machine” which also debuted and peaked at No.3, making this their third successive No.3 album after the November 2014 “No Fixed Address”, and fourth overall as the band’s sixth set “Dark Horse” (Nov. 2008) also claimed that entry and peak position, in-between was their seventh set and only No.1 here “Here and Now” (1 week on Nov. 28th 2011).

Drake and 21 Savage remain at No.4 for a second week with their collaboration album “Her Loss”, while the album’s major single “Rich Flex” is on hold at No.3 on the singles chart for a third straight week. The second and final new entry to the Top 10 is at No.5 (also No.5 vinyl) as the eighth studio album for Disturbed titled “Divisive” becomes their fifth consecutive Top 10 entry in Australia, with their last entry being October 2018’s “Evolution” (HP-3), while overall this is the American heavy metal acts tenth Top 50 placement (8 studios, 1 Live, 1 compilation).

The highest of eight best of sets within the Top 50 this week is “The Highlights” for The Weeknd which drops one place to No.6, followed by current tourist Dean Lewis and his new set “The Hardest Love” which rebounds three places to land at No.7, thanks also to a No.6 placing on the vinyl sales chart. The Bruce Springsteen covers album “Only the Strong Survive” gains a second week within the Top 10 (the only one from last week’s new entries), as the album is down five places to No.8 (No.14 vinyl), followed by a two place dip to No.9 (No.10 vinyl) for “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles (he won two A.M.A. gongs this past week too) and regaining a Top 10 berth this week is Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever”, up a massive sixty-two places from last week to land at No.10 and it gains a seventh overall week within the Top 10 too, all of this thanks in part to the album being the No.3 selling vinyl this week.

UP:

Thanks to a 40th Anniversary Edition of his second solo album “Thriller”, the Michael Jackson album returns to the chart this week at No.18 (LW-205). The now 34-track expanded edition features previously unissued demos and recordings, along with its 25th Anniversary tracks and remixes. The album last appeared in the Top 100 charts on November 8th, 2021 (No.100), while it last charted within the Top 20 back in August of 2009 (he passed in July 2009). The album is also logging it’s 168th week within the ARIA Top 100 (AMR/Kent WI-114), while the set has peaked at No.2 on the ARIA Charts (Feb-March of 2008) for four broken weeks, and logged eleven weeks at No.1 during its original 1982-83-84 chart run (June 13th, 1983; June 27th to July 4th; January 23rd to February 27th and then again March 19th and 26th in 1984).

The first album to climb within the Top 50 and outside of the Top 10 is the Arctic Monkeys “AM” set (No.8 vinyl), up four places to No.25, followed by the three further Taylor Swift climbing albums; “Lover” (28 to No.26), “Reputation” (43 to No.29) and AMA winning album “Red (TsV)” (33 to No.30; No.16 vinyl).

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their current Australian tour last week, with their breakout 1988 album “Appetite for Destruction” this week leaping up twenty-five places to No.28, while their dual sets “Use Your Illusion” returned to the Top 100 last week at No.62 (1) and 63 (2). Small gains occur for sets by Katy Perry (36 to No.33) and Fleetwood Mac (41 to No.39), while the INXS “Very Best of” rises back up seven places to No.49.

DOWN:

Four albums leave the Top 10 this week, with “The Essential” for Foo Fighters (HP-5, WI10-3) down two spots to No.11, and as her tour is now over the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia” (HP-1×3, WI1065) slips down six places to No.14, while she also plummets twenty-one spots to No.44 with her self-titled debut album, which has now racked up 260 weeks within the Top 100 (that’s equal to 5 years on the chart).

Last week’s No.2 entry for Louis Tomlinson and “Faith in the Future” drops thirty-eight places to No.40, while the self-titled King Stingray album departs the Top 50 from last week’s No.8, but should be back next week after their ARIA Award win on Thursday night (Nov. 24th). The Foo’s are followed by two further best of sets within the Top 20 as Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” and “Diamonds” for Elton John both dip one spot to No.12 and No.13 respectively, with Em’s “Curtain Call 2” a non-mover at No.21 this week.

Billie Eilish drops four spots to No.20 with her ‘Sleep’ set with her ‘Happier’ album also falling four, down to No.34. M5’s “Singles Collection” dips four chart-rungs to No.23, while Taylor two declining albums are for “1989” (15 to No.17) and “folklore” (26 to No.27). Luke Combs’ three entries all drop a little, ‘One’ (17 to No.19), ‘What You See’ (20 to No.22) and his latest set “Growin’ Up” falls four spots to No.31. XXXTentacion’s “Look at Me: the Album” falls five spots to No.36, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” set drops eight places to No.42, with a third and fourth rap set dropping being “The Eminem Show” for Eminem (42 to No.45) and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” (44 to No.48).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #37 (LP#2) – Sonder – Dermot Kennedy (Riggins Records/Island) is the second studio album for the Irish singer, which has landed at No.1 in his homeland, Scotland and England this week (his second No.1 in all three locations), while here it matches the No.37 entry position of his debut set “Without Fear” (October 14th, 2019), which logged a single week within the Top 100.

* #47 (GH#229) – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection – Dolly Parton (RCA) is a 23 track collection of singles issued by country legend Dolly Parton, while I had to count her compilation and best of listing, which means this is the 229th compilation album of her songs. Her last charting collection was with “The Very Best of Dolly Parton”, which peaked at No.21 on February 24th, 2014, and last placed within the Top 100 on April 20th, 2020 (No.90) racking up thirteen weeks within the Top 100, while she last charted with her seasonal set “A Holly Dolly Christmas” (HP-37, December 14th, 2020) {her March 2022 issued album “Run, Rose, Run” failed to make the Top 100 chart).

NEW CERTIFICATION:

Midnights – Taylor Swift ▲(first cert)

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 18th to the 24th of November 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

