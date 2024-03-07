Ariel Live Album Next In ARCA Series - Noise11.com

Ariel ‘LIVE at Martinis 1976’ will be the 39th release in the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

The ARCA releases raise funds for Support Act’s Roadies Fund which provides resources for financial, health, counselling and well-being services for industry people in need.

The Ariel Live album comes from the desk for long-time sound engineer Michael Wickow.

TRACKS

1 Redwing

2 Confessions Of A Psychopathic Cowpoke

3 Caught In The Middle Again

4 Kings Cross Crusader

5 Hollywood

6 I’ll Take You High

7 Hot Sweet Love -Cypherland Blues

8 Rock And Roll Scars

9 I Can Do Anything

10 Disco Dilemma

11 It’s Gonna Get Worse

12 I Can’t Say What I Mean

13 Goodnight Fiona

14 I’ll Not Fade Away

15 Red Hot Momma –Good Advice

16 I’ll Be Gone

Ariel for this recording was Mike Rudd –vocals, guitar, harmonica, Bill Putt(R.I.P)–bass, backing vocals, Glyn Mason–guitar, vocals, Tony Slavich−keyboards, vocals, Iain McLennan(R.I.P)− drums, backing vocals.

Watch a Noise11 interview with Mike Rudd:

