Ashley Naylor Spaceship Announces July Shows As ‘Racing Time' Vinyl Release Expands Alexandria Sunset Campaign - Noise11 Music News

Ashley Naylor, best known as a guitarist with Paul Kelly and The Church and as the frontman of Melbourne power-pop band Even, has announced a series of live dates tied to the latest release from his solo project. The Melbourne musician will perform a rare solo show in Los Angeles on June 11 before returning to Australia for Ashley Naylor Spaceship performances in Melbourne and Sydney during July. The announcement coincides with the release of a radio edit of ‘Racing Time’, a track drawn from his recent solo album Alexandria Sunset.

The new shows arrive during a particularly active period for Naylor, whose career continues to span multiple projects including The Church, The Stems, the RocKwiz Orkestra, The Grapes and The Ronson Hangup. While he remains one of Australia’s most in-demand guitarists, Alexandria Sunset marks a renewed focus on his own songwriting and recording work.

A 3 minute 50 second radio edit of ‘Racing Time’ has now been released from the album. The original recording runs for almost six minutes and reflects the classic rock and melodic pop influences that have informed Naylor’s work throughout his career. To support the release, El Reno Music is issuing a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single in two colour variants, translucent red and translucent green.

The green edition has been reserved primarily as a giveaway item for attendees at Ashley Naylor Spaceship’s Sydney performance at Factory Floor on July 25. Melbourne fans previously had access to the green pressing during the band’s March appearance at Memo. The red edition will be available through Bandcamp, at forthcoming live shows and as part of a bundled package that includes a red translucent pressing of Alexandria Sunset.

Alexandria Sunset represented a significant milestone for Naylor when it was released during a major national tour with Paul Kelly. The album followed his instrumental collection Soundtracks Vol. 2 and became his first solo vocal album in more than a decade. It was also the first solo release since 2004’s Four Track Mind on which Naylor performed and recorded every instrument and vocal part himself.

Speaking about the project, Naylor said: “I’ve been working on three separate albums in recent years. This one finished itself first once I committed to the idea that it would consist of songs I recorded all the parts for on my own. Much of what I do is in a collaborative environment; this album is a deliberate move into a very singular musical world I’ve created.”

He added that the songs emerged from “spare quiet moments”, a process that contributed to the intimate character of the record.

The album also reflects Naylor’s longstanding affection for the music of the late 1960s and 1970s. Describing his artistic outlook, he said: “I’m an indie artist hung up on classic rock.”

Naylor believes Alexandria Sunset will continue to reveal itself over time. “This album is an unfettered foray into my own rock fantasy, where guitar solos are long, songs take detours, and the audience would just sit and listen to the music. I believe the true essence of this album will reveal itself over time.”

With a new single circulating, limited vinyl editions arriving and a small run of performances scheduled on both sides of the Pacific, Naylor’s current solo chapter continues to build momentum alongside his extensive commitments with some of Australia’s most respected artists.

Ashley Naylor Live & Solo

June 11, Hollywood, LP Vinyl Bar

Ashley Naylor Spaceship

July 23, Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

July 25, Sydney, Factory Floor

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