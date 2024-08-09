 At 76 Kate Pierson of B-52’s Delivers A Very Tasty ‘Evil Love’ - Noise11.com
At 76 Kate Pierson of B-52’s Delivers A Very Tasty ‘Evil Love’

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2024

in News

At age 76, former B-52’s singer Kate Pierson will release her second solo ‘Radios and Rainbows’ in September and has previewed the album with the song ‘Evil Love’.

Kate says, “Sometimes evil love is the only love you need. A not so true tale of obsessive possessiveness and righteous revenge. I started out writing a song with the amazing Bleu McCauley with the idea of a song about forgiveness; but when our creative chemistries collided, the result was a noir thriller of a song set on the coast of Maine. And it’s one hell of a storm – so hang onto your hats for Evil Love.”

Kate’s first solo album ‘Guitars and Microphones’ was released in 2015. All but one song on that album was written by Australia’s Sia Furler. ‘Evil Love’ was written by Kate Pierson and Bleu McAuley. McAuley has written for Demi Lovato, KT Tunstall and Selena Gomez.

‘Radios and Rainbows’ will be released on 20 September 2024.

B-52’s announced a farewell tour in April 2022 was to end in November 2022. The tour was postponed and a new final date was set for January 10, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. It turns out that wasn’t the end either. Between May and September 2023 B-52’s took up residency in Vegas. When it was over, it wasn’t over. They scheduled more dates in 2024 and performed their most recent final show in Oakland, California on 6 July 2024.

But wait, there’s more. More final shows have been scheduled with the final, final, final, final, final show now scheduled for 14 December 2024 in Athens, Georgia. A final, final, final, final, final, final show is yet to be announced.

B-52’s final album was ‘Funplex’ in 2008. A final, final album is yet to be released.

