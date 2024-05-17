Athens Georgia Hockey Teams Named After The B-52s Classic ‘Rock Lobster’ - Noise11.com

Athens, Georgia is the home The B-52s and now the local hockey team has honored the band by naming themselves after the band’s first big hits ‘Rock Lobster’.

A new team for the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) has called themselves the Athens Rock Lobsters.

In a statement the team announced, “Athens, Georgia is our birthplace and where we started our journey ‘down the Atlanta Highway’ to spread our home grown groove out to the universe,” the band said in a statement. “‘Rock Lobster’ was one of our very first songs, and we can testify that millions in the galaxy have gone wild to this deep sea surf anthem. We are truly honored to have our hometown hockey team named the Rock Lobsters.”

It's official !!! 😱😍✨

Clawdia wants to Thank YOU for voting 'Athens Rock Lobsters' as the new Athens Pro Hockey Team name.❤️❤️❤️ #clawsup GO ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS!!! 🦞🥅 pic.twitter.com/mbzyoi9toi — The B-52s (@TheB52s) May 15, 2024

The Athens Rock Lobsters will play their first match on opening day of the 2024 season on 26 October, 2024.

‘Rock Lobster’, the first ever single for The B-52s was released in April 1978. While the song only reached no 53 in America it went to no 3 in Australia and no 1 in Canada.

The B-52s finished their final tour in January but still play occasional shows in the USA. In April 2024, they had a five-night residency in Las Vegas.

