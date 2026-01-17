Audrey Hobert Confirms North American Headline Tour And Major Festival Appearances - Noise11.com

Rising American pop artist Audrey Hobert has confirmed her first full North American headline tour, marking a major new chapter in a career that has rapidly moved from behind-the-scenes songwriting to centre-stage performances. The tour follows a run of intimate, completely sold-out club shows across the United States and Canada late last year and positions Hobert as one of the most closely watched emerging artists of 2026.

The North American dates begin in May and extend through to August, with Hobert returning to key markets including Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Toronto while also playing her first headline shows in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix. Alongside the headline tour, Hobert will make major festival appearances throughout the year, including Governors Ball in New York, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Hinterland in Iowa.

Hobert’s touring momentum builds on an already packed international schedule. Early 2026 sees her take her first-ever headline tour of Europe, which sold out almost immediately, with dates across the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. That run will be followed by her debut tour of Australia and New Zealand in May, where she will play multiple nights in Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne, along with a Brisbane show. The Australian dates mark Hobert’s first opportunity to connect directly with local audiences following the release of her debut album.

Released in August 2025, Who’s The Clown? introduced Hobert as a fully realised solo artist after several years developing her creative voice across music, writing and visual storytelling. The album was the first body of work she wrote entirely for herself and reflects a carefully considered artistic identity shaped by her background in musical theatre, dance and screenwriting. Hobert has described the record as a personal turning point, representing the moment her songwriting shifted from collaborative exercises to a singular creative vision.

Before stepping into her own spotlight, Hobert was already making a significant impact as a songwriter and creative partner. She co-wrote multiple songs with longtime friend Gracie Abrams on Abrams’ 2024 album The Secret Of Us, a collaboration that brought her wider industry attention. Hobert also directed several music videos for that project, reinforcing her reputation as an artist with a strong visual and narrative sensibility. One of those collaborations became a global breakout moment, with Hobert co-writing and providing backing vocals on That’s So True, a song that dominated international charts and live performances throughout 2024 and 2025.

Born in 1999, Hobert grew up immersed in both music and storytelling. She studied at New York University, graduating with a Bachelor Of Fine Arts in 2021, before working in television as a production assistant and later as a staff writer on the Nickelodeon series The Really Loud House. That screenwriting background remains central to her music, particularly in the detailed character studies and conversational lyricism that define her songs.

After signing a publishing deal and working with a range of artists, Hobert made her official solo debut in May 2025 with Sue Me, a candid, emotionally direct track that quickly established her voice as both vulnerable and sharply observational. Follow-up singles Bowling Alley and Wet Hair expanded her audience, leading into the release of Who’s The Clown? later that year. Hobert also made her television debut in October 2025, performing Sue Me on The Tonight Show, further cementing her arrival as a solo performer.

Ticket sales for the North American tour begin later this month, with Hobert partnering with PLUS1 to support arts education initiatives in underserved communities, with a portion of each ticket directed to local organisations.

Audrey Hobert Live

February 27, Amsterdam, Melkweg

February 28, Cologne, Live Music Hall

March 2, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

March 2, Berlin, Metropol

March 3, Amsterdam, Melkweg

March 5, Belgium, La Madeleine

March 6, Cologne, Live Music Hall

March 8, Paris, The Trianon

March 10, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 11, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 13, Bristol, O2 Academy

March 14, Birmingham, O2 Victoria Warehouse

March 15, Manchester, O2 Ritz

March 17, Glasgow, O2 Academy

March 19, Dublin, 3Olympia

May 9, Auckland, Powerstation

May 10, Auckland, Powerstation

May 12, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

May 13, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

May 16, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

May 19, Melbourne, Forum

May 20, Melbourne, Forum

May 29, Detroit MI, Masonic Jack White Theatre

May 30, Toronto ON, Massey Hall

June 2, Montreal QC, MTELUS

June 5, Flushing NY, Governors Ball

June 6, Boston MA, Roadrunner

June 8, Washington DC, Lincoln Theatre

June 10, Philadelphia PA, The Met Philadelphia

June 12, Atlanta GA, Tabernacle

June 14, Manchester TN, Bonnaroo

June 16, Dallas TX, House of Blues

June 17, Austin TX, ACL Live At The Moody Theater

June 19, Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren

June 20, San Diego CA, The Observatory North Park

June 23, Los Angeles CA, The Wiltern

July 24, Columbus OH, KEMBA Live!

July 25, Indianapolis IN, Egyptian Room At Old National Centre

July 27, Minneapolis MN, First Avenue

August 2, Saint Charles IA, Hinterland

August 4, Denver CO, Ogden Theatre

August 6, Salt Lake City UT, The Union

August 11, Portland OR, Roseland Theater

August 12, Seattle WA, Paramount Theatre

