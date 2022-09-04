Australian Album Chart: Muse 'Will of the People' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

Muse land their fourth No.1 Album this week as their ninth studio album “Will of the People” takes out the top spot in Australia.

“Will of the People” (Helium-3/Warner UK) is the 955th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 806th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 25th No.1 for 2022, the 590th to debut at No.1 and the 35th for Warner Music (since their first in 1975) and the first Warner act to knock off another from the same label (Madonna last week, Muse this week) since January 1978 (“Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac returned on January 30th, dethroning Rod Stewart with “Footloose & Fancy Free” after nine weeks at No.1).

Muse have now landed at No.1 album in each decade of this century, with their first being “Black Holes and Revelations” (July 17th, 2006), followed by “The Resistance” (Sept., 21st, 2009) and their last was with “Drones” (June 15th, 2015), all of which lasted for a single week at the top, while their last issued album was “Simulation Theory” (HP-7, Nov. 19th, 2017). This new No.1 Album now gives them four weeks at No.1 from four chart-topping albums, placing them equal 86th on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ along with Bring Me the Horizon, Lana Del Rey, The Amity Affliction and 5SOS [which could change when they issued “5SOS5” on September 23rd], plus Muse are now one of 24 acts to have had four No.1 Albums in Australia, the last to join this list was The Weeknd in January of this year.

This new No.1 album “Will of the People” (No.3 vinyl) also debuts at No.1 in England and New Zealand, and it is the second time that the word ‘Will’ has appeared in a No.1 title, with Dune Rats “The Kids Will Know it’s Bullshit” (1 week on Feb 13th, 2017), while the only other album with a ‘People’ in it’s namesake was for The Arctic Monkeys debut set “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” (1 week on Feb. 27th, 2006). This week’s No.1 set is also the 170th by an English act to hit the top in Australia (fifth for 2022), and the 418th by a Group (local or overseas) {ninth for 2022}, while the last English Group at the top was Coldplay with “Music of the Spheres” (1 week on Oct. 25th, 2021).

The third studio album for Sydney indie-pop artist Julia Jacklin called “PRE PLEASURE” enters at No.2 this week, becoming her third Top 50, second Top 10 and highest charted album so far, surpassing the No.8 peak of her February 2019 second set “Crushing”, while she first charted with her debut release “Don’t Let the Kids Win” (HP-42, October 2016). The album has also landed at No.1 on the vinyl sales chart here and also first week on the charts at No.11 in both New Zealand and Scotland, while it entered at No.56 in England (No.4 on the independent LP chart too).

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” (No.9 vinyl, #1 in Canada for a seventh week) picked up the MTV VMA for ‘Album of the Year’ this past week, while The Weeknd picked up a gong for “Out of Time” (Best R&B video), with both acts remaining on hold at No.3 and “The Highlights” (WI10-56) at No.4 respectively this week. Leaping back into the chart at No.5 (up from #234 last week) is the Silk Sonic debut album “An Evening with Silk Sonic”, which returns thanks to it’s No.2 Vinyl Chart spot this week, with the set now logging a second week within the Top 10, having first debuted and peaked at No.4 upon entry on November 22nd, 2021.

Local country artist Adam Brand sees his sixteenth studio album “All or Nothing” enter at No.6 this week, while it also takes out the No.1 spot on the ARIA Country Albums Chart too. This new entry also becomes his eighth Top 10 Albums in Australia and his third successive set to debut and peak at No.6 after his March 2020 last album “Speed of Life” and his third best of set “Milestones… 20 Years” in July of 2018.

After returning to the chart last week at No.11, the Daniel Johns album “FutureNever” rises back into the Top 10 this week by climbing four spots to No.7 (fifth week in the Top 10), possibly helped by his rare TV interview this past week on ‘The Project’ plus the Silverchair exhibition which has opened. Down one spot to No.8 is “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo (WI10-67), while also climbing back into the Top 10, up a couple of spots to No.10 is Ed Sheeran with “= (equals)” (WI10-41) after only it’s third week outside of the ten.

Debuting in-between those two longing running albums at No.9 is the thirteenth studio album for American producer DJ Khaled called “God Did”, which also becomes his fifth chart entry and fifth Top 10 album. He first charted with his ninth set “Major Key” (HP-6, August 2016), and then followed that with three No.7 peaking albums in “Grateful” (LP#10, July 2017), “Father of Asahd” (LP#11, May 2019) and last years “Khaled Khaled” (LP#12, May 2021).

UP:

Kendrick Lamar’s latest album “Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers” was issued on vinyl last week and has landed at No.4 on the vinyl chart this week, which helps the set to leap up nationally fifty places to No.13. Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” is back up one spot to No.17 (and returns at No.3 on the Catalogue Album chart after leaving last week), while Elton John’s new No.1 single chart debut has helped his “Diamonds” collection to move back up five places to No.18, with the other two rising collections being for INXS (48 to No.44) and Foo Fighters (54 to No.49).

“Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac moves back up six to No.20 thanks to a No.10 vinyl sales chart placing this week, while the No.13 vinyl set “AM” for The Arctic Monkeys is up three places to No.22, with the act also issuing a new single on Friday ahead their seventh studio album “The Car” (due Oct. 21st). Taylor Swift has two climbing albums this week (after her many MTV VMA Award wins) in “folklore” (34 to No.28) and “Lover” (53 to No.46), while the last climbing album of the week is another MTV VMA winner Lizzo (for ‘Video for Good’), returning to the Top 50 at No.50, rising seven places with “Special”.

DOWN:

Only three albums from last weeks Top 10 remain within the ten this week, meaning seven albums drop out of last weeks ten, with small drops for both “Curtain Call 2” for Eminem (HP-2, WI10-3) and “Renaissance (Act 1)” by Beyoncé (HP-1×2, WI10-4) both down three places each to No.11 and No.12 respectively. Last week’s top two albums both plummet within the Top 50, with Madonna’s “Finally Enough Love: 50 Numbers Ones” diving thirty-four spots to No.35 (from #1) and down from No.2 to No.47 this week is The Chats set “Get F**ked”. Last week’s Top 10 debuts which fall out of the fifty are “True Power” for I Prevail (#5), “AfterLife” by Five Finger Death Punch (#6) and “Viva Las Vengeance” for Panic! at the Disco (#10).

Both Eminem collections are lodged within the Top 20 this week, with his first best of “Curtain Call: The Hits” down two to No.16, while the next major drop is for Spacey Jane’s “Here Comes Everybody” (No.12 vinyl) dropping eight places to No.25. Kid LAROI’s mixtapes “Fuck Love” drops to their lowest ever chart position this week, down seven places to No.36 (it’s previous lowest was No.34 on October 12th, 2020), while his “Stay” duet partner Justin Beiber sees his “Justice” set reduce eight places to No.39.

Further dropping albums are “Igor” for Tyler, the Creator (36 to No.43), “Certified Lover Boy” for Drake (39 to No.45, one-year chart anniversary this week), “Dawn FM” by The Weeknd (41 to No.48) and also dropping out of this week’s Top 50 is the Olivia Newton-John collection “Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits” from last weeks No.13 and after twelve weeks within the Top 50 Post Malone’s latest set “12 Carat Toothache” has left from last weeks No.40, while his previous album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is racking up it’s three-year chart anniversary (156 weeks).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #27 (LP#10) – ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN by Machine Head (Imperium/Nuclear Blast) is the tenth studio album for the American heavy metal act and their first to land outside of the Top 10 after their last three albums all debuted and peaked at No.10 between 2011 and 2018, with this now becoming their ninth Top 100 and eighth Top 50 Album in Australia and four and-a-half years since their last album “Catharsis” (February 2018).

* #29 (LP#2) – Flood by Stella Donnelly (Stella Donnelly) is the second studio album for the WA singer/songwriter, who saw her debut set “Beware of the Dogs” make it to No.15 in March 2019.

* #30 (LP#2) – When I Grow Up by Take Two (Take Two Recordings) is also the second album for a local act, in Sydney twins Jordan and Brandon, who saw their first release “Mind Like Mine” debut and peak at No.36 on September 28th, 2020.

* #42 (LP#3) – The Forever Story by JID (Dreamville/Interscope) is the third album and first solo chart entry for the Atlanta, Georgia rapper and singer born Destin Choice Route, having issued his first mixtape in 2010 and his first album “The Never Story” in March 2017, with his second album “DiCaprio 2” coming out in late November 2018, while his only other previous chart appearance was as a part of the Dreamville album “Revenge of the Dreamers III” (HP-2, July 2019).

NEW CERTIFICATION:

The Very, Very Best of Crowded House ▲4 (was 2P)

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 26th of August to the 1st of September, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

