Australian Album Chart: The 1975 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

The fifth studio album for English act The 1975 called “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” becomes their third No.1 Album in Australia this week.

“Being Funny in a Foreign Language” (Dirty Hit) becomes the 961st No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 812th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 596th to debut at No.1, the 31st chart-topping album for 2022 and the third for the record label ‘Dirty Hit’ and also The 1975, who previously scored a single week at the top with “I Like it When You Sleep, For You are So Beautiful, Yet Unaware of it” (LP#2 March 7th, 2015) and “Notes on a Conditional Form” (LP#4 June 1st, 2020), while all up this is the fourth Top 10 entry for the English act, whose third set “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” debuted and peaked at No.4 in December of 2018.

All five of the band’s albums have now landed at No.1 in their homeland, with their new set also coming in at the Albums summit in Ireland and Scotland, while it also lands at No.4 in New Zealand, No.9 in The Netherlands and No.10 in Japan. The 1975’s third No.1 Album here also moves up the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ to land at equal 91st alongside fellow-2022 inductee Parkway Drive, and joining other acts like Prince, You Am I, Arctic Monkeys (which could change next week), Tool, Paul Kelly, The Killers, Lorde, Korn and Rufus du Sol who’ve all had three No.1 Albums and three weeks at the top.

The words ‘Being’, ‘Funny’, ‘Foreign’ and ‘Language’ all make their first appearances in a No.1 Albums’ title, with the only other title to feature any of those words within the Top 10 was the Kylie Minogue set “Body Language” (HP-2, November 2003). The new No.1 set also becomes the 172nd by an English Act (solo male or female, duo or group) to hit the top and the seventh for 2022, while it’s also the 422nd by a Group (local or overseas) and the thirteenth for this year, with the only other English Group to hit the top this year being Muse on September 5th.

What could’ve been a first for 2022 this week was not to be, as the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 13th studio album “Return of the Dream Canteen” comes in at No.2, and as they had an earlier No.1 album this year with “Unlimited Love” (April 11th), it would’ve made them the only act to claim two No.1 Albums during 2022, but alas it wasn’t to be. But it doesn’t mean that the album can’t climb higher in the future, as they are performing shows in Australia from early February 2023. Overall this is the band’s thirteenth Top 10 Album locally (10 studio, 2 best of, 1 live) and the set did land at No.1 in New Zealand, Germany, France and The Netherlands (so far).

The top three are all new entries this week, with the fourth studio album by local act Ocean Alley called “Low Altitude Living” entering at No.3, matching the same position that their third set “Lonely Diamond” achieved on June 29th, 2020, while their second album “Chiaroscuro” debuted at No.15 in March of 2018 and climbed to No.11 on February 4th, 2019 (after placing well in the Triple J Hottest 100 for 2018). All three new entries to the top three also match their positions on the vinyl sales chart too, with The 1975 No.1, RHCP’s at No.2 and Ocean Alley taking the No.3 spot.

After two weeks of sitting at its former peak of No.2, The Weeknd collection “The Highlights” drops down two spots to No.4, while the set remains for a fifth non-consecutive week at No.1 in his homeland of Canada. Last week’s highest entry at No.4 was the Stray Kids EP “Maxident”, only dropping one spot to No.5 this week, while the set debuted at No.1 in The U.S.A. this past week. “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles drops three places to No.6 (No.9 vinyl) surpassing it’s previous lowest position of No.5 (three weeks from Sept. 19th, 2022), while also declining are “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo down two places to No.8 and dipping one to No.10 is Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, logging a 91st week within the Top 10 (the highest this week).

Debuting in-between those three albums are two sets, firstly at No.7 is the new No.1 on the ARIA Hip-Hop/R&B Album chart, Lil’ Baby with his third studio album “It’s Only Me”, his fourth albums chart entry and first to make it into the Top 10, as his second set “My Turn” debuted and peaked at No.20 in March of 2020, while he previously charted with a collaboration album with Lil’ Durk in June 2021 (HP-20) and a mixtape with Gunna (HP-45, October 2018). The set has also landed a No.2 entry this week in The Netherlands, No.3 in England, No.5 in Norway, No.6 in Ireland and No.8 in New Zealand.

American rock act Alter Bridge come in at No.9 with their seventh studio set called “Pawns & Kings”, their third successive Top 10 in Australia and their sixth overall entry, with their two previous Top 10 sets being “The Last Hero” (LP#5, HP-6, October 2016) and “Walk the Sky” (LP#6, HP-7, October 2019), with this new album also landing a Top 10 berth in Scotland (#4), England (#6) and Germany (#7).

UP:

Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” continues to rise back up the charts, this week to No.12, plus it’s risen back into the Top 10 in England (#10) and Ireland (#9), while Taylor Swift’s “1989” set is back up four places to No.14 (also No.14 vinyl), ahead of her new album “Midnights” being issued on Friday (Oct. 21st), plus she also rises with “Lover” (29 to No.25) and Red (TsV) (46 to No.39).

Bruno Mars played two shows to open the new Sydney Allianz stadium on October 14th and 15th, and that has helped his newly six-year-charted 2010 set (312 weeks = 6 years) “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” to leap back up twenty-one places to No.24. Elton’s “Diamonds” are back up to No.27 this week, with further collections rising for INXS and “Very Best of” (60 to No.46, thanks to ABC2 screening ‘Live Baby Live’ this past week) and Green Day’s “Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band” (53 to No.48), which despite being almost six years old and logging 220 weeks within the Top 100 is still to be certified.

Morgan Wallen and his “Dangerous: The Double Album” is back within the Top 30 by rising two spots to No.30, with the set last lying within the thirty on July 21st, 2021 (#29), with the last major climb being a fifty place jump to No.45 for Tame Impala’s “Currents” album (No.12 vinyl), helped also by the act/band touring the country at the moment, playing their reschedule 2020 shows and finishing in their home town of Perth next Saturday (the final date of the world tour also), while the album that their touring with “The Slow Rush” is also the No.18 vinyl set this week too.

DOWN:

Four of the five Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 50 this week, two of them within the Top 20, as Ed Sheeran’s “= (equals)” (HP-1, WI10-44) is down three spots to No.13 and Billie Eilish is reduced to one Top 10 entry as her “Happier Than Ever” (HP-1×2, WI10-18) album falls seven to No.15. Two albums which returned to the Top 10 last week on the back of strong vinyl sales are back out this week, with Beyoncé and “Renaissance (Act 1)” (HP-1×2, WI10-5) plummeting thirty places to No.37 and last week’s No.1 returnee “FutureNever” for Daniel Johns (HP-1×2, WI10-6) declines a massive forty-eight places this week to land at No.49.

Luke Combs again has the Top 3 on the ARIA Country Album Chart this week, with “This One’s for You” the No.1 set, which nationally remains at No.11, while he is down with “What You See” by one spot to No.16 and “Growin’ Up” dips three to No.17. Eminem rises with his older best of set, but dips two places to No.18 with “Curtain Call 2”, followed by fellow long-running (and never certified since being issued in 2015) chart entry at 280 weeks (that’s about 5 years and 20 weeks) for Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” down to No.19.

Taylor’s declines this week are for “folklore” (19 to No.20) and “Reputation” (40 to No.42), while her “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is newly certified Gold (●) in sales. The Top 20, Top 30 and Top 40 all have one stable album located within them, as Luke Combs stayed at No.11, the Top 20 act is The Weeknd’s “Starboy” at No.21, while his “After Hours” set drops down five to No.40, and Lewis Capaldi remains at No.38 with his debut set, having just been announced as an ARIA Awards co-host in November and a national tour here in July of 2023.

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” drops three places to its lowest chart position of No.28, while it’s a battle next week for the No.1 Albums spot between Taylor Swift and Arctic Monkeys, who see their 2013 set “AM” drop back down this week nine spots to No.33 (No.13 vinyl), followed by an eleven place slump to No.34 for BlackPink’s “Born Pink” set. Coldplay’s “Live in Buenos Aires” falls back down nine places to No.50, while the fifth and final Top 10 dropout is “Charlie” for Charlie Puth, which leaves the Top 50 from last week’s No.5 spot, with the recent No.1 set for Slipknot and “The End. So Far” leaving from last week’s No.12 position.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #29 (GH#7) – Ultimate Hits by Little River Band (EMI Australia) is the seventh collection of hits for the Australian band, with all 25 tracks on the album remastered for the first time. This is the band’s fifth collection of singles to chart, having first charted with “It’s a Long Way There” (HP-4×4, peaked in the first week of November 1978) and after Glenn Shorrock took a break “Greatest Hits Volume 2” was issued in December 1982, peaking at No.13 in May of 1983, while their was their fifth compilation “The Classic Collection” (HP-8×2, July 1995) and their last was “The Definitive Collection” (HP-31, April 2015).

NEW CERTIFICATION:

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift ●

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 14th to the 20th of October 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

