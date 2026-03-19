Australian Crawl Founders Launch Federal Court Challenge Over Band Trademarks - Noise11.com

James Reyne and Simon Binks have moved to formally challenge long-held Australian Crawl trademarks, as founding members seek recognition and access to the band’s intellectual property

by Paul Cashmere

Founding members of Australian Crawl have initiated legal action in the Australian Federal Court, opening a new chapter in the long and complex history of one of the country’s most significant rock bands.

On March 12, 2026, original members James Reyne and Simon Binks filed an application challenging the ownership of Australian Crawl trademarks held by former drummer Bill McDonough. The trademarks in question date back to registrations made in 1990, covering entertainment services, and in 1994, extending to clothing and associated merchandise.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the founding members, the registrations were made without consultation or agreement with the band’s original lineup. As a result, the founding members have stated they do not recognise McDonough’s sole ownership of the trademarks.

Scot Crawford, acting as manager and representative, clarified the intent behind the legal move. “This action is not about stripping Bill of these trademarks. This is about the original members having access to trademark registration individually or in partnership,” he said.

Reyne, who formed the band in 1978 alongside Binks and guitarist Brad Robinson, outlined the origins of the group. “We subsequently asked our friend Paul Williams to join on bass guitar, and my brother, David Reyne, to play drums. This was the original Australian Crawl lineup,” Reyne said.

Binks reinforced the early structure of the band, adding that McDonough’s involvement came later and that his tenure ended in 1983 when he was voted out by the group.

The dispute brings renewed attention to the legacy of Australian Crawl, a band whose influence on Australian music remains profound decades after their split.

Formed on the Mornington Peninsula in 1978, Australian Crawl quickly built a following through relentless touring and a distinctly local identity. Their debut single ‘Beautiful People’ in 1979 captured a sharp, observational tone, reflecting suburban culture with a uniquely Australian perspective.

The band’s 1980 debut album, The Boys Light Up, became a defining release of the era. Produced by David Briggs of Little River Band, the album peaked at number four and remained in the charts for two years, eventually achieving multi-platinum status. Songs like ‘The Boys Light Up’ and ‘Downhearted’ became staples of Australian radio and live performance circuits.

Momentum continued with 1981’s Sirocco, named after Errol Flynn’s yacht, which delivered the band’s first number one album. It spent six weeks at the top of the charts and produced key tracks including ‘Things Don’t Seem’, ‘Errol’ and ‘Oh No Not You Again’. By this stage, the addition of Guy McDonough had expanded the band’s songwriting depth and vocal range.

In 1982, Sons Of Beaches consolidated their commercial success, also reaching number one and reinforcing Australian Crawl’s standing as a dominant force in the local industry. Tracks such as ‘Shut Down’ and ‘Daughters Of The Northern Coast’ reflected a shift towards a more direct rock sound.

However, internal changes began to reshape the group. In 1983, McDonough exited the band following a unanimous decision by the remaining members. That same year, the Semantics EP delivered the band’s most successful single, ‘Reckless’, which reached number one and became a defining Australian song of its era.

The mid-1980s brought both achievement and adversity. The band toured internationally, including dates with Duran Duran in the UK, and released the live album Phalanx. In 1984, tragedy struck with the death of Guy McDonough from viral pneumonia, a loss that deeply affected the group’s trajectory.

Australian Crawl’s final studio album, Between A Rock And A Hard Place, arrived in 1985. Despite its ambitious production, the album did not match the commercial impact of earlier releases. By early 1986, after a farewell run of shows including a final Melbourne performance at the Myer Music Bowl and a last concert in Perth, the band officially disbanded.

Across their relatively short lifespan, Australian Crawl sold more than a million records in Australia, with multiple albums reaching the Top 5 and two achieving number one status. Their contribution was formally recognised in 1996 with induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Statement from James Reyne and Simon Binks regarding Australian Crawl On March 12 2026 the founding members of Australian Crawl filed an application to the Australian Federal Court challenging Bill McDonough’s acquisition of Australian Crawl trademarks. Bill McDonough acquired these trademarks in 1990 for “Entertainment services including artists’ agencies, sound recording, radio and television programme production, theatre or cinema productions and amusement centres and parks” in class 41, and in 1994 in for “Clothing, footwear and all goods” in class 25. There was never any consultation or agreement with any members of Australian Crawl in relation to registering the trademarks. As such, the founding members do not recognise Bill’s ownership of these assets. Scot Crawford (Manager and Representative) today said, “This action is not about stripping Bill of these trademarks. This is about the original members having access to trademark registration individually or in partnership.” James Reyne stated: “In 1978 I formed the band with Simon Binks and Brad Robinson. We subsequently asked our friend Paul Williams to join on bass guitar, and my brother, David Reyne, to play drums. This was the original Australian Crawl lineup.” Simon Binks today said: “James, Brad and I formed Australian Crawl in 1978. In 1983 the then members of Australian Crawl unanimously voted Bill out of the band.

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