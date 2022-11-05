Australia's Album Chart: Taylor Swift 'Midnights' No 1, The Beatles 'Revolver' No 2 - Noise11.com

For only the fifth time this year an album has held onto the No.1 spot for a second week, as Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” ticks away at the top of the ARIA Album Charts.

“Midnights” (No.2 vinyl) has also logged a second week at the top in England, Ireland and New Zealand, plus landed at the top this past week in The U.S.A. and Canada (along with her occupying the Top 10 Singles chart in both countries), which makes “Midnights” the first album since Beyoncé and her “Renaissance (Act 1)” to occupy the top of all six of those charts (August 15th), and the 36th time that such a chart feat has occurred. Taylor is up against the new Dean Lewis and a surprise issued Drake and 21 Savage album for next week’s No.1 spot.

And now that Ms. Swift has held for a second week at the top, this is the first of her five dual-No.1-occupations to have done so for a second stay, as all of her previous singles/album No.1’s were for a single week; starting with December 1st, 2014 when “Blank Space” and it’s parent album “1989” held both charts for a single week. The other three were during this decade with “Cardigan” and “folklore” (August 3rd, 2020), “Willow” and “evermore” (December 21st, 2020) and “All Too Well” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (November 22nd, 2021). And by scoring a fifth dual No.1 she ties with Eminem for second place on the rarely-disturbed listing for ‘Most Dual No.1 Singles & Albums (1965 to 2022)’, with The Beatles at the top of that listing with 14 such occurrences.

Taylor also increases her tally of weeks at No.1 to now 28 in total (from her 10 No.1 Albums), meaning she is now outright 15th on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ pulling away from her 27-week tie with Skyhooks, and getting closer to Michael Jackson’s 30 weeks at the top of the Australian Album Charts, while for this decade she increases her tally to now twelve weeks, plus during the last decade she logged sixteen weeks at the top of the Albums chart. Plus with her second week at the top with “Midnights” she joins Beyoncé (August), Harry Styles (May-June and again in July-Aug), The Weeknd and Adele (both January) for back-to-back weeks at No.1 during 2022.

A Super Deluxe edition of The Beatles sixth studio album “Revolver” (1966, No.5 vinyl) debuts at No.2 this week, with the 5CD edition landing it’s highest position on the ARIA Album Charts by returning at No.2, beating it’s September 14th, 2009 No.34 return when it was just a remastered edition. The album first hit the top in Australia on October 1st, 1966 holding for three weeks at the top and logging 17 weeks within the Top 10 (and chart), thus it scores its first ever ARIA Top 10 placement. After debuting at No.4 last week the Bocelli family seasonal set “A Family Christmas” is up one spot to a new peak of No.3 this week, while the third and fourth surviving albums from last week’s Top 10 to regain another stay this week are “The Highlights” for The Weeknd (6 to No.7) and “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles (7 to No.9, No.15 vinyl).

Local psych-rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard land three albums within the Top 11 positions this week, with their latest release “Changes” (LP#23) coming in at No.5 (No.4 vinyl), their No.36 album from four weeks ago “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom & Lava” returns to the chart at No.6 (LW-479), with that set taking the No.1 spot on the vinyl sales chart this week, while they can also claim the No.3 spot on that chart with their No.11 debut with “Laminated Denim” (LP#22), with that set issued three weeks ago and making its first appearance this week. With two new Top 10 placements this week it gives them their 13th and 14th Top 10 Albums in Australia, and their first since “Omnium Gatherum” made it to No.4 on June 20th of this year.

The second collection of hits for Foo Fighters debuts at No.5 this week called “The Essential” (No.7 vinyl), which comes thirteen years to the week since their “Greatest Hits” collection debuted and peaked at No.1 (November 9th, 2009) for a single week, with that set having logged 434 weeks within the Top 100 and it was sitting at No.53 last week.

British producer, DJ and songwriter Fred Gibson debuts at No.8 with his third album under his moniker of Fred again… with his third in the series “Actual Life” (No.6 vinyl) this one subtitled (January 1 – September 9 2022), which contains his dance tracks issued this year in “Turn on the Lights Again” (with Swedish House Mafia), “Delilah (Pull Me Out of This)” and “Clara (The Night is Dark)”, none of which have landed within the Top 100 Singles chart as yet. The final new entry to the Top 10 this week is the third studio album for Perth alt-rock act Sly Withers called “Overgrown”, which lands at No.10, the same position that the album scores on the vinyl sales chart and also their second album “Gardens” achieved on June 21st of 2021, with that album only posting one week within the Top 100.

UP:

All three of Luke Combs album rise back up this week, with “This One’s for You” and “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” both up two places to No.16 and No.19 respectively, and his latest set “Growin’ Up” is back up four to No.24, plus his “What You See” set is celebrating it’s three-year chart anniversary this week too (156 weeks, debuted Nov 18th, 2019).

Dua Lipa’s tour is finally here, playing Brisbane (Nov 5th), this weekend and she’ll be in the country until the 16th of November, which helps her “Future Nostalgia” album to rebound eleven places this week to rise back up to No.20. Eminem’s “Curtain Call 2” is up two spots to No.21, followed by a three place rise to No.22 for Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection”, which for some reason keeps yo-yoing in and out of the ARIA Catalogue Chart, returning at No.8 this week after disappearing last week and also four weeks ago for some strange reason.

Elton John jumps six places to No.27 with his “Diamonds” collection, while he is currently finishing up his North American tour before taking a break in December and then on January 8th he will be in Australia for the final leg of his farewell tour until the 21st before playing New Zealand in the last week of January 2023. The Weeknd has no Top 50 singles this week for the first time this decade, but he over-compensates on the albums chart with three Top 50 berths this week, rising with “Starboy” (32 to No.29) and “After Hours” (46 to No.39).

Lewis Capaldi postponed his visit here in November this past week, but his album still rises three spots to No.34, while Daniel Johns sees a No.10 position on the physical sales chart helps his “FutureNever” album to return to the chart at No.42 (LW-315), while also returning the Top 50 are Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” soundtrack (56 to No.45) and the Coldplay “Live in Buenos Aires” set (57 to No.49) thanks to them performing their “Music of the Spheres” album live from Buenos Aires and screened in cinemas around the world in 70 locations this past week (Oct 28th & 29th).

DOWN:

Three of the six Top 10 dropouts score another week within the Top 50 this week, with last week’s No.2 entry for Arctic Monkeys and “The Car” (WI10-1, No.9 vinyl) down ten places to No.12, while leaving the Top 10 for only the second time is “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo (HP-1×8, WI10-74) and dipping three spots to No.13, while “1989” (HP-1×9, WI10-71a, No.17 vinyl) for Taylor Swift drops six places to No.15, while she also declines this week with “Lover” (15 to No.23, No.20 vinyl), “folklore” (17 to No.25), “Red (TsV)” (27 to No.33, No.18 vinyl) and “Reputation” (35 to No.44), which logs it’s five-year chart anniversary (260 weeks).

Billie Eilish slips one spot to No.17 with her first set “When We All Fall Asleep…”, while she drops six spots to No.26 with her second album “Happier Than Ever”. The No.1 Album from three weeks ago for The 1975 and “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” drops nineteen places this week to No.30 (No.14 vinyl), while Arctic Monkeys also decline with “AM” (No.16 vinyl), down five spots to 31.

Tame Impala wrapped up their national tour in their hometown of Perth this past week, and this week they drop down with their “Currents” set by sliding seventeen places to No.36 (No.11 vinyl), while the latest album for Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Return of the Dream Canteen” falls twenty-two spots to land at No.46 (No.19 vinyl), with big drops from last weeks Top 10 for a returned Kylie Minogue “Impossible Princess” (LW-3, No.8 vinyl this week), Anthony Callea’s “Forty Love” (LW-5) and Architects with “the classic symptoms of a broken spirit” (LW-8, No.12 vinyl this week).

NO FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 28th of October to the 3rd of November 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

