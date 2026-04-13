Avenged Sevenfold Announce Epic Return To Australia And New Zealand After 12 Years - Noise11 Music News

Avenged Sevenfold will return to Australia and New Zealand in October 2026 for their first shows in 12 years, joined by Coheed And Cambria and Thornhill across arena dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland.

by Paul Cashmere

Avenged Sevenfold have confirmed their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand, ending a 12-year absence with a four-date arena run set for October 2026. The Live Nation-presented tour will bring the US heavy metal band back to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland, with special guests Coheed And Cambria and Thornhill appearing on all dates.

The tour begins at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 16, followed by Brisbane Entertainment Centre on October 18, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on October 20, and Spark Arena in Auckland on October 23. It marks the band’s first visit to the region since their 2014 touring cycle, and arrives as Avenged Sevenfold continue to expand their global touring footprint following the release of their eighth studio album Life Is But A Dream…

The return carries significance for both long-term fans and the broader live music market. Arena rock and heavy metal touring has reasserted itself strongly in the post-pandemic era, with legacy acts and next-generation heavy bands sharing major stages. Avenged Sevenfold’s 2026 visit places them firmly within that cycle, where catalogue-driven performances and large-scale production have become central to international touring economics.

The Australian and New Zealand shows will be among the band’s most anticipated international appearances of the year. Coheed And Cambria bring their progressive rock catalogue to the bill, while Melbourne’s Thornhill continue their rise as one of Australia’s most prominent modern heavy exports.

Ticketing for the tour follows a staged release. A Deathbats Club and rewards pre-request window opens first, followed by artist presales, Mastercard and Westpac Mastercard presales in Australia and New Zealand, and Live Nation presales before general public on sale. All tickets go on sale Friday, April 17 at 11am local time. The band’s loyalty and token-gated systems are once again part of the early access structure, designed to prioritise registered fans ahead of general allocation.

Avenged Sevenfold formed in Huntington Beach, California in 1999 and built their reputation through a rapid evolution from metalcore origins into mainstream heavy metal and progressive rock. Early releases such as Sounding The Seventh Trumpet and Waking The Fallen established their underground following, while City Of Evil in 2005 pushed them into global recognition with a more expansive hard rock and metal approach.

Their trajectory was interrupted by the death of drummer James “The Rev” Sullivan in 2009, a pivotal moment that shaped the tone of Nightmare in 2010. Despite that loss, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, reinforcing their commercial standing.

Later releases Hail To The King and The Stage showed stylistic shifts toward classic metal structures and conceptual progressive themes, while Life Is But A Dream… in 2023 marked their most experimental work to date.

Across more than two decades, Avenged Sevenfold have become known for their dual guitar interplay between Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance, as well as M. Shadows’ transition from metalcore vocals to a more melodic, arena-ready delivery. Their catalogue spans multiple stylistic phases, from early metalcore aggression through to orchestral and avant-garde experimentation.

The band’s return to Australia and New Zealand follows a period of selective global touring and festival appearances, with recent years focusing heavily on new material development and high-production live shows. Their inclusion of Coheed And Cambria and Thornhill on the 2026 run reflects a generational bridge between progressive rock, modern metal, and Australian heavy music.

While fan demand for Avenged Sevenfold remains strong in the region, their use of token-based ticket access continues to generate discussion across the live industry, particularly around accessibility, resale control and fan verification systems. Supporters of the model point to improved protection against scalping, while others continue to question its complexity compared to traditional on-sale systems.

Even so, the scale of the 2026 tour positions Avenged Sevenfold as one of the major international rock returns of the year for Australia and New Zealand, reintroducing a catalogue that has shaped modern heavy music across multiple eras.

Avenged Sevenfold Australia And New Zealand 2026 Tour Dates

16 October 2026, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

18 October 2026, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

20 October 2026, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

23 October 2026, Auckland, Spark Arena

Tickets on sale Friday 17 April at 11am local time. Pre-sales commence from Wednesday 15 April via Live Nation access windows.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)