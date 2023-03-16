Avenged Sevenfold Release First New Music In Seven Years - Noise11.com

Avenged Sevenfold have released their first new song in seven years, ‘Nobody’, and announced their new album ‘Life Is But a Dream…’

Avenged Sevenfold will release the follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Stage’ on June 2.

For now, they’ve shared ‘Nobody’ and its stop-motion music video.

The short film explores “the dichotomy between life and death, love and war, and follows the main character through an existential crisis.”

The metal legends will also play two huge one-off gigs at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 23.

Fans were given many teasers for new material, including a digital scavenger hunt with puzzles, ciphers, images, and blog posts all written by Chat GPT, DALL-E 2, and AI voice modifiers.

The upcoming album takes inspiration from the philosophy of Albert Camus, who was part of the rise of the absurdism and existentialism movement.

The ‘Hail to the King’ band previously hinted at addressing the issues that are affecting the world on their eighth outing.

Guitarist Zacky Vengeance said previously: “I think it’s important for us to lend our voice to what’s shaping the world socially and politically.”

A7X has partnered with Berify to include an NFC tag with bonus content on all CDs, Vinyl, cassettes, and official merchandise sold on A7XWorld.com.

