Baby Animals Were Once On Letterman - Noise11.com

Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman

Baby Animals Were Once On Letterman

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2025

Australia’s Baby Animals once appeared on Letterman and toured the USA with Van Halen.

In an interview with Noise11, co-founder and guitarist Dave Leslie said, “We did ‘Painless’. I think we did a painful version of ‘Painless’.”

Watch the Baby Animals Letterman performance:

Baby Animals were touring with Van Halen. “We worked hard,” Dave said. “We were on tour with Van Halen at that point. The first night of the Van Halen tour, I remember it well. It was Australia Day. It was 26 of January 1992. It was Edward Van Halen’s 37th birthday and the same day the album went to number one. It was a big day for everybody involved.

“When the album was at number one we were overseas touring. We weren’t in the country to bask in its glory. We were overseas working,” he said.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Dave Leslie of Baby Animals.

Baby Animals are currently touring Australia with Icehouse on the Red Hot Summer tour. They will also play on the next Red Hot Summer with ZZ Top and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

The Red Hot Summer shows will also feature ZZ Top, George Thorogood and the Destroyers The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR 2 DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April
Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC
Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May
Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Strictly 18+

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Baby Animals will also appear on Wanstock in Melbourne in March with The Babys on 14 and 15 March 2025.

