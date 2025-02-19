Baby Animals Were Once On Letterman - Noise11.com

Australia’s Baby Animals once appeared on Letterman and toured the USA with Van Halen.

In an interview with Noise11, co-founder and guitarist Dave Leslie said, “We did ‘Painless’. I think we did a painful version of ‘Painless’.”

Watch the Baby Animals Letterman performance:

Baby Animals were touring with Van Halen. “We worked hard,” Dave said. “We were on tour with Van Halen at that point. The first night of the Van Halen tour, I remember it well. It was Australia Day. It was 26 of January 1992. It was Edward Van Halen’s 37th birthday and the same day the album went to number one. It was a big day for everybody involved.

“When the album was at number one we were overseas touring. We weren’t in the country to bask in its glory. We were overseas working,” he said.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Dave Leslie of Baby Animals.

Baby Animals are currently touring Australia with Icehouse on the Red Hot Summer tour. They will also play on the next Red Hot Summer with ZZ Top and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR 2 DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC

Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May

Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Strictly 18+

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Baby Animals will also appear on Wanstock in Melbourne in March with The Babys on 14 and 15 March 2025.

