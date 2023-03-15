BABYMETAL To Play Their First Headline Tour of Australia - Noise11.com

BABYMETAL will return to Australia in June for their first headline tour. The Japanese band were previously in Australia in 2018 for the Good Times Festival.

BABYMETAL’s second album ‘Metal Resistance’ reached no 7 in Australia. The last album ‘Metal Galaxy’ reached no 18. The new album ‘The Other One’ will be released on 24 March.

BABYMETAL

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

THURSDAY 8 JUNE – FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE

FRIDAY 9 JUNE – HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

SUNDAY 11 JUNE – MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE

General tickets on sale Monday 20 March @ 9am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

