BABYMETAL To Play Their First Headline Tour of Australia - Noise11.com

BABYMETAL will return to Australia in June for their first headline tour. The Japanese band were previously in Australia in 2018 for the Good Times Festival.
BABYMETAL’s second album ‘Metal Resistance’ reached no 7 in Australia. The last album ‘Metal Galaxy’ reached no 18. The new album ‘The Other One’ will be released on 24 March.
BABYMETAL
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
THURSDAY 8 JUNE – FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE
FRIDAY 9 JUNE – HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY
SUNDAY 11 JUNE – MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE
General tickets on sale Monday 20 March @ 9am local time
Tickets from destroyalllines.com
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook