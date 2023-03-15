 BABYMETAL To Play Their First Headline Tour of Australia - Noise11.com
BABYMETAL

BABYMETAL To Play Their First Headline Tour of Australia

by Paul Cashmere on March 15, 2023

in News

BABYMETAL will return to Australia in June for their first headline tour. The Japanese band were previously in Australia in 2018 for the Good Times Festival.

BABYMETAL’s second album ‘Metal Resistance’ reached no 7 in Australia. The last album ‘Metal Galaxy’ reached no 18. The new album ‘The Other One’ will be released on 24 March.

BABYMETAL
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

THURSDAY 8 JUNE – FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE
FRIDAY 9 JUNE – HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY
SUNDAY 11 JUNE – MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE

General tickets on sale Monday 20 March @ 9am local time
Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music

Megan Thee Stallion is working on new music. Megan Thee Stallion released her second studio album 'Traumazine' in August 2022 but after joking that she managed to get tickets to Beyonce's upcoming 'Renaissance World Tour' by simply calling the superstar directly, teased that she is working on what will be her third record.

15 hours ago
Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jason Derulo To Release First Album In Eight Years

Jason Derulo is planning to release his first album in eight years.

1 day ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Announces Features Full Length Documentary

Lewis Capaldi announces a special, raw and honest feature length music documentary ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, & Pulse Films, executive produced by Independent Entertainment, BMG and Quickfire Films, set to be released globally on Netflix on April 5th.

1 day ago
Harry Styles Harrys House
Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles Returns To No 1

With Harry Styles finishing up his national tour this past week, he holds for a tenth overall week at No.1 in Australia with "Harry's House".

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran at the MCG Melbourne
Ed Sheeran Reveals Details of First ‘Minus’ Album Release

Ed Sheeran will release his new single 'Eyes Closed' later this month.

5 days ago
Tame Impala by Dana Trippe
Tame Impala Premiere ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘ Toon ‘Wings of Time’

The new Tame Impala song is from the movie ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ in cinemas on Thursday, March 30.

5 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Releases More Details Of Next Album

Miley Cyrus' new album is divided into two sides. Miley Cyrus has explained that one half of the follow-up to 2020's 'Plastic Hearts' is full of "buzz and energy" and is called the AM and the PM side is the "wild side".

March 8, 2023