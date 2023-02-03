 Bachelor Girl Have New Music, Check Out ‘Calling Out Your Name’ - Noise11.com
Bachelor Girl photo by MATTIAS LINDBLOM

Bachelor Girl Have New Music, Check Out ‘Calling Out Your Name’

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2023

Bachelor Girl’s breakthrough hit ‘Buses and Trains’ will reach its 25th anniversary milestone in June this year.

After reaching number 4 in 1998 with their debut single, Bachelor Girl have a big year in 2023 to mark both the legacy and the new music.

The first of the new music is ‘Calling Out Your Name’.

Tania Doko says, “We are off to a cracking and lucky start to 2023. Clocking a 30 year friendship/writing team, we have new music to unleash, tours with our glorious band, about to special guest for our mate Darren Hayes in massive stadiums around Oz, and more re-connecting with audiences than you can poke a stick at.”

James Roche adds, “A guy is trudging down a street named ‘The life you lead’. Up a side street that he’s just walked by he can see bright lights and a party going on. That street is named ‘The life you could have led’. This song is about how a better, happier, less Plan-B version of us – or of life itself – is always trying to reach us.”

Bachelor Girl have a few live dates of their own and a tour with Darren Hayes.

BACHELOR GIRL TOUR DATES
Friday 10th February – Burleigh Town Hotel QLD
Sunday 12th February – Kings Beach Tavern Sunshine Coast QLD
PECIAL GUESTS – DARREN HAYES DO YOU REMEMBER TOUR
Saturday 4th February – Sidney Myer Music Bowl MELBOURNE
Tuesday 7th February – Aware Super Theatre SYDNEY
Wednesday 8th February – Newcastle Entertainment Centre NEWCASTLE
Saturday 11th February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre BRISBANE

