Bachelor Girl Reimagine Treat Me Good With Jessica Mauboy For Waiting For The Day Artist Sessions - Noise11.com

Bachelor Girl return alongside Jessica Mauboy with a reworked Treat Me Good, launching the next chapter of their landmark debut album Waiting For The Day

by Paul Cashmere

Australian pop duo Bachelor Girl have revisited one of their defining songs, unveiling a newly recorded version of Treat Me Good featuring Jessica Mauboy. The release marks the first preview of Waiting For The Day: Artist Sessions, a full-scale reinterpretation of the band’s multi-Platinum debut album Waiting For The Day.

Originally released in 1998, Treat Me Good was the second single from Waiting For The Day, a record that established Tania Doko and James Roche as major contributors to Australian pop songwriting. While the single reached the Top 40 in Australia and the Top 30 in New Zealand at the time, its cultural longevity has extended far beyond its chart position.

The new version introduces a contemporary sonic palette while preserving the emotional core of the original. Mauboy’s vocal performance adds weight and nuance, reframing the song’s message around self-respect and solidarity. The collaboration also reflects a generational bridge, linking one of the late 1990s’ most recognisable Australian pop releases with one of the country’s most accomplished modern voices.

The forthcoming Waiting For The Day: Artist Sessions project expands on that concept. What began as a single collaboration evolved into a broader undertaking, with Bachelor Girl inviting a range of Australian artists to reinterpret tracks from the album. The result is a 15-track collection featuring contributions from 13 collaborators, reshaping the original record into a contemporary dialogue between eras of Australian music.

For Doko, the revisiting of Treat Me Good carries both personal and artistic resonance. Written in the late 1990s with Joanne McDonnell and Roche, the song has retained its relevance across decades. Its renewed form, now carried by Mauboy’s voice, underscores the durability of its themes and the adaptability of its songwriting.

Mauboy’s involvement adds further significance. Over a career spanning nearly two decades, she has become one of Australia’s most decorated recording artists, with multiple ARIA Awards, six Top 10 albums and a catalogue that has achieved more than 30 Platinum and Gold accreditations. Her influence extends beyond music into film and television, with roles in The Sapphires and Bran Nue Dae, as well as a coaching role on The Voice Australia. Her induction into the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame in 2025 confirmed her standing as a central figure in contemporary Australian culture.

Her connection to Bachelor Girl’s catalogue dates back to her early years, when their songs formed part of her musical upbringing. That history informs the new recording, which balances reverence for the original with a renewed interpretive approach.

Bachelor Girl’s original Waiting For The Day album remains a cornerstone of late 1990s Australian pop. Anchored by the enduring success of Buses And Trains, which won APRA Song Of The Year in 1999 and became one of the most played Australian compositions of its era, the album also produced key singles including Lucky Me, Blown Away and Permission To Shine. Its international reach extended into Asia, Europe and the United States, leading to a deal with Clive Davis and Arista Records.

The duo’s continued activity in recent years, including touring alongside acts such as Simple Minds, Icehouse and The Corrs, has reinforced their enduring appeal. The new project positions their legacy within a contemporary framework, allowing their catalogue to evolve without losing its identity.

To support the release, Bachelor Girl have announced the Waiting For The Day Redux tour, bringing the reimagined material to live audiences across Australia.

Tour Dates

August 8, Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

August 16, Brisbane, venue TBA

September 6, Adelaide, venue TBA

October 18, Sydney, The Factory Theatre

Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official website.

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