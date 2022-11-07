Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute To Aaron Carter - Noise11.com

The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter at their concert in London on Sunday.

Carter was found dead in his California home on Saturday at the age of 34. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

On Sunday, his older brother Nick Carter and his Backstreet Boys bandmates Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson took time out of their show at the O2 Arena to honour Aaron.

After a photo of Aaron appeared on the big screen with the message “Aaron Carter 1987-2022”, Kevin spoke to the crowd while the others consoled Nick, who was visibly upset.

“We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, up and downs. You guys have been through it with us, we’ve been through it with you,” Kevin said to the audience, according to fan footage. “Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him. Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday.

“He’s a part of our family. We thank you guys for all your love, all your well wishes and all your support.”

Howie then dedicated their next song, Breathe, to Aaron.

Nick told his fans that his “heart is broken” when he posted a tribute to his younger brother on Instagram earlier on Sunday

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he wrote. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

