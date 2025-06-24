Bad Company and Mott The Hoople Mike Ralphs Dead at 81 - Noise11.com

Guitarist Mick Ralphs, a founding member of both Mott The Hoople and Bad Company, has died at the age of 81.

Bad Company posted at their socials, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mick Ralphs.

Mick Ralphs, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of the iconic rock bands Bad Company and Mott The Hoople, has passed away at the age of 81.

He is survived by the love of his life, Susie Chavasse, his two children, three step-children and his beloved bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke. He also leaves behind millions of devoted fans and friends across the world.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.” Love Paul

“He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply,” Simon Kirke.

Paul Rodgers of Free first met Mick Ralphs in 1971. After an inspired jam session and a mutual sharing of songs, Ralphs made the bold decision to leave Mott The Hoople and form a new band with Rodgers, and Bad Company was born. Adding former King Crimson bassist/vocalist Boz Burrell and drummer Simon Kirke, the band was complete. With the help of Led Zeppelin’s legendary manager Peter Grant, Bad Company became the first band signed to Zeppelin’s Swan Song label.

The group’s success was meteoric. Their 1974 self-titled debut went five-times platinum, producing classic hits like “Can’t Get Enough” and “Movin’ On,” alongside electrifying rock anthems such as “Ready for Love,” “Rock Steady,” and the title track “Bad Company.”

In a fitting tribute to the band’s enduring influence, Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year in 2025.

Ralphs gave his final performance with Bad Company on October 29, 2016, at London’s O2 Arena. Just days later, he suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bedridden until his passing.

Mick Ralphs leaves behind a powerful musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

Mick wrote two songs on the debut Mott The Hoople album in 1969, the lead single ‘Rock and Roll Queen’ as well as ‘Rabbit Foot and Toby Time’.

The fourth album was a breakthrough for Mott The Hoople, with thanks to David Bowie gifting them the song ‘All The Young Dudes’. Mick wrote the song ‘Ready For Love’ for that album. The song was remade for his first album with Bad Company, the debut album of 1974.

Mick also wrote Bad Company’s first and one of their biggest hits ‘Can’t Get Enough’.

‘Good Lovin’ Gone Bad’ was also a Mick Ralphs song. The song was the lead track off the second album ‘Straight Shooter’ in 1975.

Mick released solo albums in 1984 and 2003 and a live album in 2001. He also released as Mick Ralphs Blues Band in 2013 and 2016. In 1984 he toured as a member of David Gilmour’s solo band for the About Face album.

Mick Jones died following complications from a stroke.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook